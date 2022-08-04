Tembisa 'residents are not criminals', can't blame everyone for actions of few - community leader

Tembisa residents denied reports by the Ekurhuleni municipality that criminal elements led the protest.

A community leader cautioned municipal officials against labelling some protesters as criminals.

He said the municipality should refrain from blaming the actions of a few people on the entire township.

"We are not criminals and can't be labelled as such," said the chairperson of the Tembisa Community Forum, Zamani Sithole.

Sithole's remarks followed the torching of municipal buildings and a fleet of cars, as well as infrastructure damage, during protests in Tembisa.





Four people were killed. Two died when they were allegedly attempting to blow up two ATMs at the Tembisa Customer Care Centre.



Member of the mayoral committee for public safety in Ekurhuleni, Letlhogonolo Moseki, repeatedly mentioned that criminal elements had fuelled the deadly violent protests in the township.

Moseki also added that the protests were politically motivated, a notion which the MEC, Lebogang Maile, disputed.

Sithole agreed with Maile.

"I want to specify the notion that residents are criminals - the residents are not criminals. Once you say that, it comes across that you are saying residents are criminals.

"It is unfortunate that there are certain incidents that we can't prove because we have no facts behind them. Perhaps, there is somebody who does. We don't have such information at our hands," said Sithole.

He reiterated that mentioning criminality doesn't mean Tembisa residents are criminals.

Sithole responded to reports that some residents, who were seen consuming alcohol, had prevented vehicles from accessing certain roads. Among those questioned about their whereabouts in the township included journalists, who had to beg residents carrying alcoholic beverages to access parts of the township.

Sithole also deemed an attack on a journalist on Monday an isolated incident.

"… I know the residents in general. Most of the residents are interested in advancing the township. Those are the people we represent. The issue of criminality is applied across the board.

"When people protest, some will relax and have a drink. People react differently after they have had a drink. Let us not judge why they were drinking. Let us focus on the issues at hand.

"People are fighting to have certain issues resolved. Let us not deviate from the main issue," Sithole said.

"The attack on a journalist is an isolated incident. We can't blame everyone for the actions of the few. Concentrating on people who acted out of pocket is not my place to label people.

"I will never say people are criminals, no matter how much other people have been threatened. People are safe here. I know that 90% of residents are not interested in that.

"Journalists are safe here. When there is a protest, journalists must take precautionary measures. We can't control everyone. In every protest, things you can't control are bound to happen," Sithole said.

According to Sithole, the protest was over.

The reason for the violent protests was because of high electricity tariffs.