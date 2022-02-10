40m ago

Tembisa shooting: Violent acts perpetrated by cops rooted in on-the-job issues - Popcru

Lwandile Bhengu
Tembisa Hospital
Tembisa Hospital
Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • A police constable is in a critical condition after he shot and killed assistant nurse Lebo Monene at Tembisa Hospital before turning the gun on himself.
  • Police union Popcru has condemned the incident, saying such acts of violence by officers are rooted in the challenges they face on the job.
  • The constable has been charged with murder. 

Acts of violence by SAPS members are deeply rooted in the underlying challenges faced by the police, says the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).

On Thursday, the union released a statement reacting to the murder of assistant nurse Lebo Monene, who was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday, allegedly by her partner, a police officer.

Police have opened a case of murder against the constable.

"Such regrettable acts dent the image of the SAPS as an organisation, and while we abhor and sturdily discourage such acts, their frequency among members, we believe, are partly as a result of the deep-rooted underlying challenges faced by many among the SAPS ranks," said Popcru in the statement on Thursday. 

WATCH | 'Their relationship was toxic', says brother of nurse gunned down at Tembisa Hospital

The constable is in critical condition in hospital after he turned the gun on himself. He gained access to the hospital using a vehicle with blue lights. 

The union said:

The acts of suicide within and among members of the SAPS are at an alarming level, with an average of at least 20 reported cases over each of the past two years; calling for urgent measures by all stakeholders to enhance their roles in curbing this trend as policing is becoming more stressful when compared to other careers or professions.


"It is more challenging because most officers are always exposed to incidents that place their lives in danger, and the nature of their work is such that the gruesome scenes they witness bear conditions of persistent mental and emotional stress occurring as a result of injury or severe psychological shock which usually involves the disturbance of sleep, and constant vivid recalls of the experience encountered, and therefore resulting in dulled responses to others and the outside world." 

The mood was sombre at the hospital on Thursday as Monene's family gathered at the scene where she took her last breath; to clean her blood off the parking lot ground and fetch her spirit - a traditional ceremony in which a person's spirit is retrieved from where the person had died and then taken to their home.

Commission for Gender Equality

Meanwhile, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) said it would be monitoring the situation closely as part of its constitutional mandate. 

"The CGE sends its condolences to the nurse's family and trust that they would find comfort and solace during this time of unimaginable distress. As part of our constitutional and legal mandate, the commission will be monitoring the development around this matter, taking into cognisance that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is also fighting for his life. The commission believes that justice will prevail," said Tamara Mathebula, the commission's chairperson. 

The commission once again called on people to fight gender-based violence all year round. 

"Tembisa has been declared one of the GBV hotspots in the province. This places a great obligation and duty on the part of the law enforcement and security authorities to increase vigilance and heighten security around public facilities, including schools in the light of the recent incident where a deputy school principal was also shot and killed at one of the schools in the province," said the commission. 

Read more on:
poprculebo monenegautengjohannesburgcrimegender-based violence
