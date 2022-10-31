Temple Boys show in Cape Town marred by violent brawl

A music festival called Areveerend Bash, in Ravensmead, where TikTok sensation the Temple Boys performed, descended into chaos on Friday night.

The event turned violent when a brawl broke out among knife-wielding fans who allegedly stabbed each other.

Video footage shared on social media showed a stabbing incident with a man being badly wounded.

A festival where TikTok sensation the Temple Boys performed on Friday night descended into chaos when a brawl among audience members broke out.



According to reports, knife-wielding revellers got out of hand at the Areveerend Bash, which was hosted at Pigeon Hall in Ravensmead in Cape Town.

Members of the audience reportedly stabbed each other and a member of the popular group seemingly had to be rushed to hospital.

According to the Daily Voice, the member was injured during the performance.

Witnesses took to social media to air their concerns and anger saying the venue was a huge problem and lacked security.

Prior to the event organisers warned: "Note that there will be no fighting tolerated at the event so come with a peaceful intention because there will be strict security that will deal with you. Please be responsible and vigilant over your belongings please, we won't take responsibility for things that get lost."



However, Ravensmead police said no incident had been reported.



“The victims are encouraged to report the incident,” police spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi said.

In a statement the Temple Boys apologised to their fans "for the inconvenience caused", saying it was their very first event.

The group said:

We had a lot of things in place to make sure that you guys have the best possible experience. However, due to a few things we missed on our side, this being our first event. We had some serious issues which affected the entire event.





The Temple Boys promised to redo the event and do things better - like having professional people handle their logistics.

"We are currently going through full changes in our team to better the booking, performance and appearance process. We are excited for all things new, and we are excited to have these things in place in the future. We must bring it to your attention that we are still dealing with the aftermath of our previous management and we'll soon be back on our feet creating the best experience possible," they said.

News24 approached the Temple Boys for further comment but they said they were unable to speak because they were preparing for a show in Port Elizabeth.







