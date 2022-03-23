52m ago

Tenant, 59, sent to prison for 23 years for raping landlord's daughter

Zandile Khumalo
A general view of Johannesburg Central Police Station.
Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • A Gauteng man was sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment on Tuesday.
  • John Oosthuizen raped and assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 2016.
  • He was found guilty of sexual assault and rape.

A 59-year-old Gauteng man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping a minor.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

John Edward Oosthuizen was arrested in 2016 for raping a 14-year-old girl for nearly seven months while renting a backroom at the victim's home.

According to Johannesburg Central police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, Oosthuizen raped and sexually assaulted the teenager at her home in Moffat View, Johannesburg, between January and July 2015.

"The first incident occurred when the young girl's mother was not around and left her daughter at home alone.

"On numerous occasions, Oosthuizen would kiss, touch the young girl's body ... and would rape the young girl," said Mbele.

Oosthuizen threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone.

It was not until 11 July 2015, when the victim's mother heard her daughter screaming, that the truth came out.

"The victim's mom, who was in the kitchen at the time, said she heard her daughter scream out, 'stop touching me, I will tell my mother'," said Mbele.

According to Mbele, the girl's mother spoke to her daughter, who revealed what Oosthuizen had been doing to her for the past seven months.

Mbele said the man went into hiding until he received a call from the police, requesting him to come to the police station.

"In that moment, the suspect thought he was called in for something else and decided to head over to the police station," said Mbele.

Oosthuizen was arrested at the Johannesburg Central Family Violence and Sexual Offences Unit on 15 February 2016.

His name will be registered in the National Register of Sexual Offenders. He will also be declared unfit to possess a firearm, said Mbele.

Mbele paid tribute to the work of Sergeant Pule Masedi, the investigating officer. 


gautengjohannesburgcrimerape
