Tender fraud: SIU confiscates property, luxury vehicles worth R21.8m from City of Ekurhuleni

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The SIU has confiscated property and luxury vehicles worth R21.8m from City of Ekurhuleni.
SimpleImages, Getty Images
  • Property and luxury cars valued at R21.8 million have been confiscated.
  • This follows a City of Ekurhuleni tender fraud and corruption case.
  • The winning bidder of a tender for the supply and maintenance of computer components failed to disclose a conflict of interest, contrary to the City’s bid policies.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has confiscated property and luxury vehicles amounting to R21.8 million in a City of Ekurhuleni tender fraud case.

The SIU welcomed a confiscation order handed down by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 18 February.

The court found implicated officials, business owners and two entities guilty on several counts, including fraud, corruption and money laundering. Sentencing will take place on 18 March.

According to the SIU, the confiscation order follows a seizure of properties and luxury vehicles by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in April 2012, which emanated from the SIU's investigation into the City. 

The initial investigation revealed that the winning bidder of a tender for the supply and maintenance of computer components, together with bid adjudicators, failed to disclose a conflict of interest, contrary to the City’s bid policies.

READ | Courts seeing 92% conviction rates as SA clamps down on corruption and fraud - justice dept

"The R21 806 331 tender bid was awarded in April 2008 to a company called Meropa Sechabeng Technology CC, which had barely been in existence for 10 months," the SIU said.

It added that the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court outcome was a continuation of the implementation of the unit's investigations outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions and hold those responsible for accounting for their actions.

