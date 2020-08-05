Tension between Betty's Bay residents and poachers boils over into shooting

Tensions boiled over on 2 August when Betty's Bay resident Neil Coetzee allegedly pointed a shotgun at an alleged poacher in the area.

Residents in Betty's Bay say although they constantly monitor and report poaching activity, law enforcement authorities do not take any action.

The police have declined to comment on the failure of law enforcement, and Cape Nature says it understands residents' frustrations but caution against taking the law into their own hands.

A Betty's Bay resident has been released after being charged with attempted murder against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between residents and poachers - an incident which many residents are attributing to a failure of law enforcement authorities.



The ongoing tension between residents and abalone poachers in Betty's Bay boiled over into a shooting last Sunday when resident Neil Coetzee allegedly discharged a shotgun at an alleged poacher.

Warrant Officer Mostert from the Kleinmond police station said a charge of attempted murder against Coetzee had been "temporarily withdrawn pending a ballistic report and photographs of the crime scene" following his appearance in the Caledon Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Coetzee is believed to have returned to his Somerset West home.

READ | Cape Town waiter dies after being dragged under a car

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but the windows of a Toyota Hilux bakkie were damaged and the police confirmed the complainant was a man from Kleinmond who had phoned the local police to report the incident.

The police declined to identify the complainant.

Regio TV - the Overstrand's online TV station - posted a YouTube video report on Monday, claiming a resident of Betty's Bay had allegedly fired his shotgun at a vehicle he believed to be dropping off poachers.

Tensions

Investigations confirmed tensions between residents and poachers have mounted over the last two years, while abalone poaching has escalated to "mass production" levels as poachers operate with apparent impunity, stripping the marine protected area of abalone on a daily basis.

The Betty's Bay coast is part of the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve, which is a world heritage site and protected area which is part of the Unesco Man and Biosphere programme.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, described the operation, saying up to 50 divers per day were dropped off from vehicles or boats to collect the abalone, which was then taken onto land and collected by vehicles on the residential roads running along the coastline.

Coetzee lives in Crassula Crescent, just metres from one such pick-up point.

READ | Two suspected rhino poachers shot dead in KZN

The head of the local neighbourhood watch, Wayne Jackson, said it appeared the suspect had been "provoked", as he had been intimidated on a previous occasion when an alleged poacher had driven his car towards the suspect, as if threatening to run him over.

Another resident confirmed on that occasion, Coetzee had been struck by the vehicle and injured his hand.

Jackson said on this occasion Coetzee "felt threatened and needed to protect himself", adding he believed the poachers were part of an organised crime group connected to the numbers gangs operating on the Cape Flats.

Residents constantly monitor and report poaching activity via WhatsApp groups, but said law enforcement authorities did not take any action against the poachers.

"The SAPS say it is the responsibility of Cape Nature and Cape Nature says it is SAPS who are responsible for law enforcement," added one resident.

Law enforcement authorities were understaffed, under-resourced and thus "unable to cope with the onslaught and overwhelming amount of poachers", said Jackson.

Poaching

The chairperson of the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve Company, Michael du Toit, said poaching was "way beyond the capacity of any of our law-enforcement authorities to control".

Petro van Rhyn of Cape Nature said "all enforcement teams' capacity are stretched to the limit".

Other residents in the area confirmed poaching operations were an ongoing aggravation as the poachers operated with impunity and showed no respect for residents.

"The poachers are a law unto themselves. They park in people's driveways and don't dare tell them otherwise", said one resident.

Another resident described how the poachers trespassed on private property to use the facilities of properties that were not occupied.

"I saw a group of them using the outdoor shower of one property, while the owner is not there. One night we came home to find a group of them on our lawn."

"They behave in a very aggressive and 'gangsterish' manner," said another.

Local zoologist Peter Oxford said "we feel threatened as a community".

Every resident approached for comment did not want to be identified, but confirmed the alleged poachers were threatening, often intimidating residents with gestures that suggest "cutting your throat".

The response of residents on social media was in defence of Coetzee.

"We all know how these guys operate … who in their right mind would 'randomly shoot' at someone? He must have genuinely feared for his life…" posted Amanda Owen.

"Give the shooter a Bells … they take over our beaches stripping our oceans and this man gets hell for doing the right thing? We won't have poachers if the police and courts did their jobs in the first place," wrote Leana Biggs.

"Happens when the law fails the law-abiding citizens," posted Robert Moody.

Ilze Brits called on resident to "wake up and fight back".

"Give that man a medal," said Mike Beyl.

Kleinmond police refused to comment on the allegations of poaching, or the failure of law enforcement.

Cape Nature, which also has a mandate for law enforcement, said " the frustration is understood, however, the public should not take the law into their own hands. Members of the public should refrain from engaging with the poachers".