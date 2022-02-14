Tensions high at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen as Lesufi visits over racism allegations

Tensions were high outside Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Monday morning as parents stood divided across racial lines over allegations of racism at the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was visiting the school following a fight between pupils, an incident alleged to be racially motivated.

As Lesufi was inside the school meeting with the governing body and the principal, a large contingency of private security was trying to keep pupils within the school premises and protesting parents out.

Learners of colour at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen are protesting racism allegations. Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi will be visiting the school @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/WH4JE6nquW — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) February 14, 2022

In the midst of the chaos at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen someone in the crowd of parents has thrown water causing a clash @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/ZMvyk1fR6E — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) February 14, 2022





As the situation between parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein continues to be tense, only about 10 Saps members are visible in the crowd @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/lLP3I5DWWL — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) February 14, 2022





This is a developing story.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.