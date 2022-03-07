13m ago

Tensions high in Alex as residents seek to 'take the economy back from foreigners'

Lwandile Bhengu
Protests erupted in Alexandra.
Tensions ran high on Monday as Alexandra residents shut down stores they claimed were owned by foreign nationals. 

A group of about 50 people canvassed the packed streets in front of Pan Africa Mall closing stores and removing street vendors as police monitored the situation. 

The group said that they were part of a Dudula Movement (not to be confused with Operation Dudula) in the township which seeks to, "... take the economy back from foreigners".

"We just came out of the pandemic and many of our people are no longer working.

"The firms around have 80% capacity of foreign nationals whereas 20% is from our people and we are sitting at home and people are saying South Africans are lazy, which is not true.

"We asked the foreign nationals to hire South Africans which is something that they refused and said they only work with their nationalities only," said Lula Mojela. 

Although the situation seemed to have calmed down by midday, armed police still guarded shops in the area. 

Earlier in the day the community and foreign nationals are alleged to have clashed, resulting in some injuries 

This is a developing story.

