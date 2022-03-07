Tensions high in Alex as residents seek to 'take the economy back from foreigners'

Tensions ran high on Monday as Alexandra residents shut down stores they claimed were owned by foreign nationals.

A group of about 50 people canvassed the packed streets in front of Pan Africa Mall closing stores and removing street vendors as police monitored the situation.

The group said that they were part of a Dudula Movement (not to be confused with Operation Dudula) in the township which seeks to, "... take the economy back from foreigners".



Simon Tastsi who is leading operation Dudula in Alex says they want foreign nationals gone @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/qX4ECRixRj — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) March 7, 2022

"We just came out of the pandemic and many of our people are no longer working.

"The firms around have 80% capacity of foreign nationals whereas 20% is from our people and we are sitting at home and people are saying South Africans are lazy, which is not true.

Zet Ndlovu who works at Freedom Supermarket says they will not be bullied by Alex residents who are calling for shops they say are owned by foreign nationals #operationDudula @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/YC5tXEHs1i — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) March 7, 2022

"We asked the foreign nationals to hire South Africans which is something that they refused and said they only work with their nationalities only," said Lula Mojela.

Community members in Alex are closing down shops they say are owned by foreign nationals. As the walk up the street near the Pan Africa Mall they are chanting we don’t want foreigners @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/jklc1E2YOO — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) March 7, 2022

Although the situation seemed to have calmed down by midday, armed police still guarded shops in the area.

Earlier in the day the community and foreign nationals are alleged to have clashed, resulting in some injuries

This is a developing story.

