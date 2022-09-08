1h ago

Tenth suspect who allegedly defrauded farmers to the tune of R28 million granted bail

Zandile Khumalo
  • Tenth suspect who allegedly defrauded farmers in Mpumalanga has been granted bail. 
  • Yolanda Nkambule, 48, appeared in the Malelane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 
  • Nkambule and nine other accused will be back in court in November. 

The tenth suspect who allegedly stole R28 million from a fund meant to assist Mpumalanga farmers has been granted bail.

Yolanda Nkambule, 48, appeared in the Malelane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, along with her co-accused.

Nkambule was granted bail of R9 000.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Nkambule received R2 450 000 into her bank account.

Nkambule's co-accused are Mduduzi Nkambule, 43, Bongani Justice Mabilane, 45, Desire Mzara, 43, Ronald Chihwehwete, 42, Yashiel Singh, 37, Thato Kgapola, 34, Kenneth Nkambule, 45, Onkie Thabethe, 34, and 33-year-old Phephisa Mkhabela.

They were arrested on 14 April 2022.

They appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court for fraud, theft, and money laundering charges that same month, and were granted R20 000 bail each.

According to Sekgotodi, between December 2019 and October 2020, the accused allegedly looted Mpumalanga farmers through misrepresentation. 

"The accused allegedly created and submitted fictitious invoices to RCL Food Distributors and Akwandze, stealing from the funds and prejudicing both entities, causing an actual loss of R28 million," said Sekgotodi. 

The group will appear in court again in November.  

mbombelampumalangacrime and courts
