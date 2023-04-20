3h ago

Terrified patrons flee for their lives after gunmen open fire in Pretoria eatery

Tshepiso Motloung
Gunmen opened fire in a Pretoria eatery.
  • Patrons of a Pretoria eatery were slightly injured when gunmen opened fire in the establishment.
  • The incident happened at Morgan's Car Wash and Shisanyama in Mamelodi.
  • One of the patrons said the men, around 14, arrived in two minibus taxis.

Patrons were left dodging bullets and hiding under tables when a group of armed men entered an eatery and started shooting randomly.

It is believed the shooting happened at Morgan's Car Wash and Shisanyama in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Sunday.

In a video taken at the establishment, patrons can be seen standing, drinking, and dancing.

Suddenly, they hide under tables and when a group of men wearing face masks and carrying guns enter.

One of them can be seen emerging from the back, walking with a limp and carrying alcohol and a gun.

One of the patrons, who had gone to the establishment for a girls' night with friends, recalled the moments the shooting started.

"Yoh, yoh, yoh! I was shocked and scared. I hid myself thinking they'd come to shoot me as well. It was all so unexpected," said the woman who asked to remain anonymous.

"There were about 12 to 14 men. They came with two Quantum taxis but parked them slightly away from the car wash. They were already firing shots when they came in.

"They started firing shots at the ceiling, being rowdy and loud, proclaiming that they were looking for a person named Zinyo," she added.

The woman said the men said the Zinyo was part of a gang called Boko Haram, while they belonged to a rival gang called Bad Company.

She claimed the gunmen were in their early 20s.

The woman said they pointed guns at the staff, forced them out from behind the counter, and took money and alcohol.

However, she added, no one was severely injured.

"A few people were bruised due to running and falling. Some lost their phones and said their money went missing."

The woman said she saw the police pass the scene long after the group had left but they did not enter the establishment.

News24 reached out to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo to ask about the incident and if there had been arrests.

He said there was a video of a shooting circulating on social media alleged to have happened at Morgan's Car Wash.

However, no case was opened.

The owner of the establishment could not be reached for comment. 

