Terrified witness has seizure in Cape Town court while giving evidence in murder trial

A terrified witness had a seizure midway through giving evidence about the murder of Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana.

Mbazwana was shot dead at his tavern, The White House, in Khayelitsha.

The witness had recovered sufficiently to testify, but it seems having the accused metres away caused him severe distress.

An anonymous witness, testifying how he and Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana were shot in Khayelitsha in 2019, had a seizure midway through giving evidence on Tuesday.

The witness is known as "Mr C" to protect his identity.

His safety fears are not unfounded given one of the accused has already been murdered, and a potential state witness in a separate case was murdered right outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in May.

Headwear is frowned upon in court, but exceptions are sometimes made for witnesses whose identity is kept secret.

On Tuesday, Mr C sat in the dock with a beanie pulled down to his eyes, and a buff pulled high to cover his face, as the five men accused of killing Mbazwana and severely injuring him on that terrifying day stood metres away.

He testified how he had accompanied Mbazwana, who was also the owner of The White House tavern in Makhaza, on a banking run on 19 May 2019 when he heard shots being fired.

Suddenly, he paused and looked extremely distressed and emotional, breathing heavily.

Mr C rubbed his hand over his eyes and leaned down in the dock.

Judge Hayley Slingers stood the case down for 10 minutes, and the witness walked towards the court door to go outside and get a breath of air.

But then suddenly a court orderly shouted for help. The witness had collapsed while opening the door and was having a seizure.

An ambulance was summoned but did not come as soon as expected, with a dispatcher saying although he was a priority, they were backed up.

There was also no first aider on duty at the court building.

Mr C was unconscious on the hardwood floor, and when he came to, he was led to a secluded room.

He was placed in an armchair with a blanket over him, waiting for medical attention, with the victim support officer in attendance.

The two previous witnesses were also assigned letters of the alphabet to obscure their identity, and an Anti-Gang Unit officer, who testified about a search that recovered a firearm, asked that his name not be published because of the dangers it could pose to him.

Meanwhile, two of the accused were granted bail in a special application based on new facts on Tuesday.

The accused are Sinethemba Makeleni, Anga Anganda Mabenjane, Lonwabo Cosa, Siyanda Ndzendze and Brian Balangile who all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Makeleni and Balangile were granted bail of R2 000 on condition they do not interfere with witnesses, that they report to Harare police station in Khayelitsha and that they do not leave the Western Cape.

Mabenjane and Ndzendze were already out on bail.

The case stood down to Wednesday, and the State might apply for Mr C to continue his evidence via CCTV and an intermediary.