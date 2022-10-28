'Terror attack': Natjoints warns South Africans not to circulate false information

Natjoints urged the public not to share false information which could cause panic.

Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said citizen safety was paramount - and authorities were ready to respond to threats.

He said the US Embassy's security alert came amid heightened safety measures introduced on 15 October.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) cautioned South Africans against circulating false information about terror attacks.

This was in response to the security alert issued by the US Embassy earlier this week. On Friday, Natjoints, which includes the State Security Agency (SSA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), said it met regularly to assess citizen safety.

"The security of citizens remains the top priority, and law enforcement agencies have measures to deal with threats to national security," said spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda. Natjoints said law enforcement had already introduced heightened safety measures as part of its Safer Festive Season campaign.

"All hands are on deck, and all law enforcement agencies have joined forces to ensure that South Africans and those who live in this country are and feel safe," said Netshiunda. On Wednesday, the US Embassy issued a warning regarding possible terror attacks targeting large gatherings at an unspecified location in Sandton.

Although it said it did not have more information on the matter, it urged people to avoid mass gatherings. Several events will take place in Sandton this weekend, including the LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade, which will continue, despite the threats. Netshiunda said Natjoints would ensure the safety of attendees at hundreds of major events across the country.

"Natjoints is responsible for the safety and security of all major sporting, cultural and recreational events. The country will have more than 500 events from 28 to 30 October 2022; more than 200 of those will be hosted in Gauteng."

He added:

This calls for heightened police visibility, roadblocks, and search-and-seizure operations. Spectators, fans and patrons might expect delays in accessing the venues and other strategic points. We urge the public to exercise patience and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said his department was dissatisfied with the US Embassy because it had failed to communicate with the government and share evidence which supported the safety alert it issued.

He said: "These things do create a lot of anxiety and panic... like this has done. I must say categorically that, from the SSA point of view, there is no direct terror threat to South Africa. We must make sure that we are vigilant because we are vulnerable. I make this point, so that we don't lower our guard."