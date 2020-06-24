58m ago

add bookmark

Terrorism: Insurgency in Mozambique can spread to neighbours, Military Intelligence warns

Jan Gerber
Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
GCIS
  • Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says plans are in place to deal with the increase in Islamic insurgency in Mozambique's northern-most province, Cabo Delgado.
  • Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to a question from DA MP Mimmy Gondwe.
  • This is the first public expression of concern from the government that the violence in Mozambique could spread. 

Plans are in place for the SA Defence Force (SANDF) as there is an increase in Islamic insurgency in Mozambique's northern-most province, Cabo Delgado, with the potential to spread to other provinces and neighbouring countries, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has said.

What these plans are, remains unanswered.

However, this is the first public expression of concern from the government the violence in Mozambique could spread after Parliament was previously informed the matter was only to be discussed behind closed doors.

Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to a question from DA MP Mimmy Gondwe who asked whether Military Intelligence had found there was potential for the increasing Islamic insurgent activities, which is currently taking place in northern Mozambique, to spread to Southern African Development Community (SADC) states.

"Defence Intelligence can confirm that there is an increase of Islamic insurgency activities currently in the province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, and these have the potential to spread to other provinces and neighbouring Southern African Development Community states," read Mapisa-Nqakula's answer.

Contingency plan

Gondwe also asked: "Does the SA National Defence Force have a contingency plan in response to the potential spread into the republic of the increasing insurgent activities currently taking place in northern Mozambique; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the further relevant details?"

Mapisa-Nqakula answered: "As the Islamic insurgency activities may affect some SADC states, the regional political and military approach has been recommended and to this effect, plans are in place to discuss and concretise the approach."

Earlier in June, Secretary of Defence Sam Gulube told the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans the SANDF had participated in "Operation Copper" in support of the Mozambican Defence Force.

READ | Growing terrorism in Mozambique, with suspected links to ISIS, wreaking havoc with no end in sight

The SAS Drakensberg had conducted a long-range counter-piracy patrol along the northern coast of Mozambique, from Pemba towards the Tanzanian border from 11 February to 27 March.

After the presentation, DA MP Kobus Marais asked whether South Africa's Special Forces were training in the north of Durban for possible deployment in Mozambique, given that the minister of international relations and cooperation, Naledi Pandor, recently said South Africa was in discussions with Mozambique about helping in the conflict with ISIS.

Gulube said Special Forces' operations were classified and perhaps the committee could arrange that it was "discussed under closed doors".

Challenge

When Mapisa-Nqakula answered the committee's questions, she confirmed with its chairperson the meeting was open to the public, and then said she would not speak about Mozambique.

"There are challenges with Mozambique. Yes, there are," she said. "Whether Mozambique asked for help is another matter."

Pandor noted in an interview with the SABC on 22 May that South Africa and Mozambique were in discussions regarding the security situation in Cabo Delgado.

Reuters reported it was unclear from her comments whether this could include sending troops.

News24 reported in December last year that ongoing attacks by a terrorist organisation, with possible links to ISIS, had left a trail of destruction in Cabo Delgado.

This has continued in 2020.

Last month, Mozambique's army said it had killed 50 suspected jihadists in Cabo Delgado after another spate of insurgent attacks in the gas-rich region.

Related Links
Jihadist attacks displaced 210 000 Mozambicans, says UN
SANDF stays mum on possible assistance to Mozambique
Fresh jihadist violence hits northern Mozambique
Read more on:
sandfnosiviwe mapisa-nqakulamozambique
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
18% - 958 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 2746 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1715 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.19
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.94
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.10)
Gold
1769.11
(+0.07)
Silver
17.88
(-0.44)
Platinum
827.49
(-0.00)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1918.00
(+0.03)
All Share
55474.93
(+2.30)
Top 40
51193.19
(+2.64)
Financial 15
10222.81
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77512.08
(+2.38)
Resource 10
51926.32
(+4.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun 2020

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo