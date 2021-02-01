01 Feb

TERS funds swindled by some employers, workers never benefitted, claims Corruption Watch

Jason Felix
0:00
A jobs protest in North West.
A jobs protest in North West.
Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd
  • The Temporary Employee Relief Scheme has been abused by unscrupulous employers who is alleged to have pocketed money wrongfully.
  • Corruption Watch says it has investigated several complaints of mismanagement and graft by employers who illegally benefitted from the scheme.
  • On Monday, the organisation released the findings of its report into the scheme.

Corruption and false claims have bedeviled government's Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

That is according to anti-corruption organisation Corruption Watch (CW), whose investigation found several instances of funds being mismanaged. Some employers did not pay the benefits to their employees.

The report, released on Monday, found many employees suspected that their employers had pocketed the TERS money instead of paying it over to them.

CW's Kwazi Dlamini said before the end of November 2020, they had received more than 100 reports of alleged corruption relating to TERS.

"It comes as no surprise that, during the pandemic, these funds were evidently misappropriated by some who could not resist the temptation," he said.

TERS was established to disburse relief funds to workers who lost their income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The investigation found several employees checked the Department of Labour's website and, determining that the money had been paid out, confronted their employers about it.

Cases

"In seven such cases, the employer said that they had paid the money back to the Department of Labour (DoL). In nine instances, the employer paid employees less TERS [money] than received from the Department of Labour," the report said, adding:

"Several employers claimed TERS for employees who were actually working, and some claimed for employees who had left their employ and who then could not access UIF benefits."

According to CW, when some employees could not work during lockdown as they were not essential workers, the employer treated the continued payment of their salary as a loan while waiting for TERS pay-outs.

"Various employees detailed how their employer does not provide payslips or IRP5s and/or pays wages in cash. A number alleged that this was because their employer was engaging in tax evasion by not paying the tax due to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Deducted

"In four cases, the reporters outlined how their employer would not claim TERS for them and once they made enquiries, it emerged that this was because the employer had never deducted or paid UIF on their behalf. In a further three cases, the employer was deducting UIF but not paying it over," the investigation found.

Corruption Watch has called on the graft-busting Fusion Centre to investigate employers that are not paying employees' UIF contributions and engaging in other forms of tax evasion.

"Fusion Centre [must also] investigate cases of bribery of inspectors and Department of Employment and Labour officials by employers as it undermines labour rights. [They should also] continue to recover TERS amounts paid erroneously or due to misrepresentation," the report read.

Read more on:
corruption watchcorruptioncoronaviruscrime
