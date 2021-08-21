Tertius Simmers elected interim deputy leader of the DA in the Western Cape

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has been elected interim deputy leader of the DA in the Western Cape.

He was elected on Saturday in a virtual voting process.

Simmers has served in DA structures for more than 20 years in various roles.

DA members in the Western Cape have elected Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers as the party's interim deputy leader in the province in a process that took place virtually amid restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Simmers and Breede Valley Mayor Antoinette Steyn were vying for the post after the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela.

When Madikizela resigned as the Western Cape DA leader and from the provincial cabinet amid claims that he lied about his qualifications, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz took over as the party's leader in the province, leaving the deputy post vacant.

Simmers previously ran for the position but lost to Fritz.

At 38, he is the youngest deputy leader of the party in the province. Previous deputies include Theuns Botha, Madikizela and Fritz.

He was sworn in as a member of the Western Cape parliament in June 2017 and has served in the party structures for more than 20 years in various roles. Recently, he served as the regional chairperson of the East Region.

Thanking party members for entrusting him with the role, he vowed to unite the party.

He told delegates:

I thank you for your trust in electing me, and I assure you of my meticulous attention to any and all matters impacting upon the standing of our party in the Western Cape.

He extended an invitation to party members to join hands as part of efforts across all three regions to secure a sweeping Western Cape DA victory in the upcoming local government elections.

"I am honoured to be part of the provincial team, led by MEC Fritz, who will be leading the party in the upcoming elections. We will work hard to ensure a victory for the blue team," he added.

Fritz, in turn, said he was looking forward to working with Simmers and the rest of the provincial executive committee, as well as the regional leadership, to build momentum ahead of the upcoming elections.

