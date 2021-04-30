1h ago

add bookmark

'Testing is ongoing' as certain parts of Cape Town complain of smell, taste of water

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man holds a glass under a running tap.
A man holds a glass under a running tap.
Getty Images
  • Residents in the Cape Town CBD and Atlantic Seaboard are urged not to consume tap water - until further notice.
  • The City of Cape Town is investigating complaints of an earthy, metallic taste in the water.
  • Testing is ongoing, the City said on Thursday night.

The City of Cape Town is conducting water sampling and "strategically flushing the system", amid concerns regarding the quality of the water on the Atlantic Seaboard and the City Bowl.

On Thursday, the City reiterated its precautionary advisory for residents in these areas to not consume tap water, following complaints of an earthy, metallic taste.

"Testing is ongoing," the City said in a statement.

READ | Residents in parts of Cape Town advised to avoid drinking tap water due to strange taste, smell

Boiling the tap water in order to drink it is also not recommended.

Locals have been urged to rather collect water from standpipes, installed along Beach Road, for domestic consumption.

On Wednesday night, the City said its water and sanitation and health departments were investigating complaints related to an unusual smell and taste of municipal tap water along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Tests

At the time, it advised residents in Camps Bay, Sea Point and Fresnaye to refrain from consuming tap water, until further notice. 

Initial results from water samples had been expected to be available by Thursday morning.

The mayoral committee member for water and waste services, Xanthea Limberg, told News24 on Thursday that scientific services undertook additional tests and the City "should get feedback a bit later".

Cape Town's ward councillor, Ian McMahon, said the problem seems to have been isolated around the Atlantic Seaboard and Green Point, but didn't affect the CBD too much.

"The community (and my home) were affected with a cut in water as a pipe in Ocean View Drive was repaired, which was done quickly. However, we did have two to three days of brownish-tinted water. There are also reports of a metallic taste in the water."

University of the Western Cape chemistry department professor, Leslie Petrik, said she was unsure why the incident should be confined to the CBD and Atlantic Seaboard because she did not know how its water reticulation system is connected.

"An unusual taste and smell in water is often ascribed to Geosmin [naturally occurring organic compound], and this is purportedly the problem, according to the City."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capewaterenvironment
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6494 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2165 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3160 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.32
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.35
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,767.54
(-0.3)
Silver
25.88
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,204.00
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
68.56
(+1.9)
Palladium
2,957.10
(+0.1)
All Share
67,393
(0.0)
Top 40
61,508
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,601
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,202
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,146
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo