WATCH | Thabo Bester appears in court, claims he's not safe in prison, but doesn't provide evidence

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester appeared in court on Friday, for the first time after breaking out from one of the country's most secure prisons less than a year ago.



Bester wore a matching yellow tracksuit and had his hair tied back as he sat in the dock in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday afternoon.

The man, dubbed the "Facebook Rapist" for the way he coaxed his victims, spent almost a year on the run after he broke out of the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

His escape was kept under wraps until community news publisher GroundUp revealed that Bester was not the person who was found dead in his cell.

It has since emerged that Bester and his accomplices, who allegedly included his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, smuggled a dead body into the prison to stage his death.

Bester will continue to serve his life sentence for rape and murder, but will now face the added charges of fraud, defeating the ends of justice, escaping, and violating a body.

The State's lawyer, Sello Matlhoko, argued on Friday that Bester need not appear on Monday when his co-accused - Magudumana, her father, Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara and CCTV camera installer Teboho Lipholo - return to court.

Matlhoko said Bester's case had been joined to that of his co-accused and the State needed a month – at least – to investigate the matter.





But Bester's lawyer, Marvin Carpede, said his client deserved the right to a speedy trial.

Bester asked for an opportunity to address the court, but the magistrate was having none of it.

Bester could be seen courting the attention of the cameras and onlookers in court, often looking directly into the camera lenses, in contrast to Magudumana's attempts to conceal her identity in court on Thursday.

News24 Yeshiel Panchia

Through his lawyer, Bester said he hadn't eaten in 48 hours because he was scared he would be poisoned.

Ultimately, the magistrate, Mohlolo Kgabisi, said Bester had eaten safely for the last eight years, without being poisoned, and that the court could not grant him special privileges.

Bester abandoned his bail application and will appear again on 16 May.



