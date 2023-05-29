1h ago

Share

Thabo Bester: Escape co-accused granted bail, four others fail in bid to be freed

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Natassja Jansen.
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Natassja Jansen.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court denied Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela and Tieho Makhotsa bail on Monday. 
  • Nastassja Jansen was granted bail of R10 000 on strict conditions. 
  • The five are accused of aiding Dr Nandipha Magudumana in helping her lover, Thabo Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May. 

Four people accused of helping convicted rapist and killer Thabo Bester escape from a maximum-security prison last year were denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi told the court that the interest of justice did not permit Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela and Tieho Makhotsa to be released on bail.

"I bravely reject the evidence by the applicants when they say they do not know the State witnesses and potential State witnesses reported to be co-employees with the applicants.

"That argument will defy logic and is questionable," Khabisi said.

ALSO READ | 'State case hyped-up and not watertight' - lawyer tells court

Khabisi said that based on evidence submitted in court, he was convinced there was a prima facie case against Matsoara, Lipholo, Masukela and Makhotsa.

"God is also concerned about these allegations as it appears that the offence was committed in cahoots with the people whom a trust was bestowed… that the offence was committed at a place expected to be a secured and safe place," Khabisi said.

It is hard ... to find that the personal circumstances of the applicants outweigh the interest of justice in this case. I, therefore, find that the interest of justice does not permit the release of applicants one to four on bail. As such, bail is denied.

However, Khabisi granted Nastassja Jansen bail of R10 000 on condition that she reports to the Heidedal Police Station every Friday.

"I intend not to waste time as to her position. The State’s case against accused 8 [Jansen] is porous. The State did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that the interest of justice does not [permit] her to be released on bail," he said.

Jansen was also ordered not to have contact with State witnesses. She is not allowed to leave Bloemfontein without the permission of the investigating officer.

Shortly after judgment was handed down, Jansen and her lawyer, Gary Botha, shared a long hug.

Botha told News24 that his client would abide by all the conditions set out by the court.

"The judgment was right and fair. I can guarantee you now, during that trial, it is still going to be a not guilty verdict," Botha said.

Botha said the Jansen family was traumatised by the case.

"The way my client was treated by correctional services… I could not consult with her alone, there always had to be correctional officers present. She could not get visitors. It was really a nightmare.

"The family is so happy now because my client [Jansen] can go back and see her two daughters," Botha said.

Khabisi postponed the matter to 20 June.

Is the world a better place now than it was 20 years ago? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation.

Matsoara, Lipholo, Masukela, and Makhotsa will remain in custody until then.

Matsoara, Lipholo, Masukela, Makhotsa and Jansen allegedly aided Dr Nandipha Magudumana in helping her lover, Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May. 

A burnt body was found in Bester's cell, with officials initially believing it was the convicted rapist. Later, it was revealed that the body was actually that of a Free State resident, Katlego Bereng.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besternandipha magudumanasenohe matsoarabloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
81% - 1094 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
19% - 253 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

9h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.64
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.27
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.04
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.85
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,026.31
-0.3%
Palladium
1,420.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,947.61
+0.1%
Silver
23.26
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,482
+0.1%
All Share
76,663
+0.1%
Resource 10
67,901
+0.7%
Industrial 25
106,389
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,572
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

3h ago

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

9h ago

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo