Thabo Bester: Escape co-accused granted bail, four others fail in bid to be freed

The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court denied Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela and Tieho Makhotsa bail on Monday.

Nastassja Jansen was granted bail of R10 000 on strict conditions.

The five are accused of aiding Dr Nandipha Magudumana in helping her lover, Thabo Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May.

Four people accused of helping convicted rapist and killer Thabo Bester escape from a maximum-security prison last year were denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi told the court that the interest of justice did not permit Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela and Tieho Makhotsa to be released on bail.

"I bravely reject the evidence by the applicants when they say they do not know the State witnesses and potential State witnesses reported to be co-employees with the applicants.

"That argument will defy logic and is questionable," Khabisi said.

Khabisi said that based on evidence submitted in court, he was convinced there was a prima facie case against Matsoara, Lipholo, Masukela and Makhotsa.

"God is also concerned about these allegations as it appears that the offence was committed in cahoots with the people whom a trust was bestowed… that the offence was committed at a place expected to be a secured and safe place," Khabisi said.

It is hard ... to find that the personal circumstances of the applicants outweigh the interest of justice in this case. I, therefore, find that the interest of justice does not permit the release of applicants one to four on bail. As such, bail is denied.

However, Khabisi granted Nastassja Jansen bail of R10 000 on condition that she reports to the Heidedal Police Station every Friday.

"I intend not to waste time as to her position. The State’s case against accused 8 [Jansen] is porous. The State did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that the interest of justice does not [permit] her to be released on bail," he said.

Jansen was also ordered not to have contact with State witnesses. She is not allowed to leave Bloemfontein without the permission of the investigating officer.

Shortly after judgment was handed down, Jansen and her lawyer, Gary Botha, shared a long hug.

Botha told News24 that his client would abide by all the conditions set out by the court.

"The judgment was right and fair. I can guarantee you now, during that trial, it is still going to be a not guilty verdict," Botha said.



Botha said the Jansen family was traumatised by the case.

"The way my client was treated by correctional services… I could not consult with her alone, there always had to be correctional officers present. She could not get visitors. It was really a nightmare.

"The family is so happy now because my client [Jansen] can go back and see her two daughters," Botha said.

Khabisi postponed the matter to 20 June.

Matsoara, Lipholo, Masukela, and Makhotsa will remain in custody until then.

Matsoara, Lipholo, Masukela, Makhotsa and Jansen allegedly aided Dr Nandipha Magudumana in helping her lover, Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May.

A burnt body was found in Bester's cell, with officials initially believing it was the convicted rapist. Later, it was revealed that the body was actually that of a Free State resident, Katlego Bereng.