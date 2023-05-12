Thabo Bester escape: Court continues to hear testimony from witness who can't be identified

The bail hearing of five people accused of aiding Thabo Bester's escape from a maximum security prison continued for a second day on Friday in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

When they first appeared on Thursday, the defence read the affidavits of the accused: G4S guards Senohe Matsoara, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Natassja Jansen, as well as Integritron Integrated Solutions (IIS) technician employee Teboho Lipholo.

The first witness was also called to the stand by the State, but could not conclude his testimony as the court adjourned for the day.

The witness, who cannot be identified, was expected to continue with his testimony on Friday and possibly face cross-examination from the defence.

News24 understands that there will only be one witness at the bail hearing.

On Thursday, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Bester's lover, temporarily withdrew her bail application.

According to her defence, this is because of new information that has come to light and still needs to be examined.

She will appear in court on Tuesday.

Her father, Sekeleni, and Bester are set to appear on the same day.

It was revealed in court on Thursday that Lipholo had admitted his involvement in the escape to the police, and had also implicated the other accused.



