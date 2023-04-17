39m ago

Share

Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana's father granted bail, while she remains in custody with co-accused

accreditation
Sheldon Morais
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Zolile Sekeleni, the father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, was granted R10 000 bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Sekeleni and his co-accused - Magudumana, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, and camera installer Teboho Lipholo - are accused of helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

FOLLOW LIVE | Dr Nandipha's father granted bail, Magudumana and co-accused remain in custody

Bester is also charged in the matter and appeared in the dock alone on Friday. He will return to court on 16 May.

In courtroom 17 on Monday, Sekeleni was seen comforting Magudumana as the two sat side by side before proceedings began.

Moments later, they were separated as the accused had to sit in the order they were listed on the indictment. Lipholo then shuffled between father and daughter.

Once the court was in session, the prosecutor asked the magistrate to compel Magudumana to show her face fully.

READ | Thabo or not Thabo? We knew Bester as 'Robert', says shocked childhood friend

As with her court appearance on Thursday, the celebrity doctor covered her nose, mouth and chin with a face mask. Her head was once again covered with the hood of her tracksuit sweater.

Following the magistrate's instructions, Magudumana pulled down her mask and lifted her hood. A swath of camera clicks could be heard as photojournalists captured her unmasked face.

The magistrate agreed to postpone the case to 3 May, when Magudumana, Matsoara and Lipholo will return to court. The case has been set down for two days.

It's understood that the three accused may follow Sekeleni and apply for bail next month.

During proceedings, it was also revealed that Lipholo had been convicted for stock theft in 2007.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besternandipha magudumanabloemfonteinfree stateprisonscrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
It's been six weeks since the appointment of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's too soon to rate his performance
16% - 92 votes
I'm skeptical about his push for coal plant extensions
10% - 56 votes
Load shedding is getting worse on his watch
57% - 317 votes
If SA hits stage 8, govt must reevaluate his role
17% - 95 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

2h ago

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.18
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.55
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.96
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,047.26
-0.0%
Palladium
1,499.54
+0.5%
Gold
2,007.93
+0.2%
Silver
25.42
+0.2%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,058
-0.1%
All Share
78,747
-0.2%
Resource 10
70,620
+0.6%
Industrial 25
106,021
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,734
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo