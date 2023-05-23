1h ago

Share

Thabo Bester escape: 'State case hyped-up and not watertight' - lawyer tells court

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thabo Bester.
Thabo Bester.
Yeshiel Panchia/News24
  • The five people accused of aiding Dr Nandipha Magudumana in helping her lover, Thabo Bester, escape from prison appeared in court on Tuesday.
  • The lawyer of two of the accused argued that the State's case was "hyped-up" and not "watertight".
  • A burnt body was found in Bester's cell, and it was later revealed that it was actually a Free State man, Katlego Bereng.

The State’s case was "hyped-up" and not "watertight".

This is what a lawyer for one of the five people accused of aiding in the escape of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

The accused - Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Nastassja Jansen - appeared in court on Tuesday for closing arguments in their bail application.

They allegedly aided Dr Nandipha Magudumana in helping her lover, Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May. 

A burnt body was found in Bester's cell, and it was later revealed that it was actually of a Free State man, Katlego Bereng.

Advocate Kagisho Moruri, who represents, Matsoara, argued that his client had been in custody for over a month since his arrest.

Moruri told the court that it was not in the interest of justice to keep his client behind bars pending the investigation.

READ | Thabo Bester has no ID but is South African based on criminal record, fingerprints - cops

Moruri also told the court that his client had no previous convictions or pending cases and that he was not prone to violence.

"It is therefore submitted that the applicant will not endanger the public nor commit a scheduled offence," he said.

Moruri said that Matsoara had cooperated with the investigation following his arrest and had also handed over his passport.

He said Matsoara's address was also known to the court.

"I, therefore, submit that the applicant is not a flight risk." 

Moruri further argued that Matsoara would also not interfere with State witnesses and that he had sworn not to interfere with the investigation and would also refrain from tampering with any evidence. 

He said that his client had not provided false information to the investigating officers; was not on parole and had abided by previous bail conditions.

Moruri told the court that the investigating officer's testimony that there would be a public outcry if the accused were released on bail was "non-existent". 

"There is no likelihood that the release of the applicant on bail will spark an outcry," he said.

Moruri said his client could not be blamed for a delay in the matter and that the court must consider any financial loss his client suffered.

He also revealed that Matsoara was currently embroiled in a labour dispute with his former employer.

In closing, Moruri submitted that it was clear that in the interest of justice, Matsoara should be granted bail, arguing that the State did not have a "watertight case" against his client. 

Moruri, who also represents Makhotsa, told the court that his client had already spent 23 days in custody.

He argued that Makhotsa was not a flight risk because he handed in his passport. Makhotsa is accused of allowing Bester, disguised as a G4S guard, out of prison on 3 May 2022.

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 16: General view
The co-accused in the Thabo Bester matter during a previous appearance at Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Frikkie Kapp

Moruri said that at no point did Makhotsa provide false information to investigating officers. He had complied fully with the investigation. 

"He will not jeopardise or undermine the justice system," Moruri said. Moruri said his client was still waiting for his pension payout, and he needed to attend to it personally.

Makhotsa was also locked in a labour dispute with his former employer. Advocate Tshotlego Makamedi, for accused two, Lipholo, told the court that his client was previously convicted of stock theft.

His client lives in Bloemfontein with his wife, whom he recently married, and their four children.

Makamedi said it was unlikely that Lipholo would evade trial and would not make any threats to any witnesses. Lipholo also did not know any witnesses in the matter. 

"The applicant indicated that should he be released on bail, he will stand trial and attend all court appearances," he said. Makamedi argued that it was clear that this court should find it in favour of Lipholo to release him on bail.

He told the court that no witnesses are known to Lipholo. 

Makamedi submitted that Lipholo had been on bail before and released into the community and nothing had happened.

Makamedi argued that Lipholo's release on bail would not undermine the public confidence in the justice system nor spark a public outcry.

The case continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besterbloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 410 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 1257 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.26
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.90
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.76
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,055.38
-0.3%
Palladium
1,459.00
-0.9%
Gold
1,967.07
-0.2%
Silver
23.46
-0.7%
Brent Crude
75.99
+0.5%
Top 40
71,712
-1.5%
All Share
76,954
-1.3%
Resource 10
68,373
-0.8%
Industrial 25
105,953
-1.9%
Financial 15
14,843
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

6h ago

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo