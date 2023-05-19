Thabo Bester escaping accused remain in custody as bail hearing postponed for closing arguments

The bail hearing for five people accused of aiding Thabo Bester's escape has been postponed until next week.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court will hear their closing arguments on Tuesday.

The defence cross-examined a police witness on Friday.

Five people accused of helping convicted rapist and killer Thabo Bester escape from a maximum-security prison last year will have to remain behind bars for longer after their bail hearing was postponed for closing arguments.

The accused - Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Nastassja Jansen - will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 23 May for closing arguments.

It's alleged the five accused aided Nandipha Magudumana to help her lover, Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year. Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, is accused of helping her plot Bester's escape.

On Friday, defence lawyers continued cross-examining a member of the police's investigating team. Lawyer Masilo Koenane, who represents Masukela, argued that there was no evidence that the accused had assisted Bester.

The witness responded that the evidence came from witness statements."... if he had not allowed the van to get through the sally gates, then Bester would not have escaped," the witness said.

READ | 'Can the court prove this is Thabo Bester?' Attorney says there is not enough proof

He said the accused's supervisor even told him not to open the gates. Masukela is accused of not searching the vehicle that had Katlego Bereng's body in it. It was Bereng's burnt body that was found in Bester's cell the day that it was on fire, allowing his escape.

Arguing for his client's release, Koenane said the accused had not committed any offences involving the public and would not do so if he got bail.But the witness responded: "Yes, he has. Here he is accused of a crime".

Advocate Kagisho Moruri, who represents accused one, Matsoara, also represented accused seven, Makhotsa. Makhotsa is accused of allowing Bester, disguised as a G4S guard, out of prison on 3 May 2022. Moruri also cross-examined the witness about his testimony that Makhotsa did not have a passport.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation.

The advocate then produced the accused's passport and commented that the witness's investigations were inaccurate. Lawyer Gary Botha represents accused eight, Jansen. Jansen and Makhotsa are accused of opening the doors for Bester.

They worked in a control room with CCTV cameras and were tasked with monitoring the prison and opening doors according to what they saw on the cameras.

Botha argued that Jansen did not receive any money for her alleged involvement and that she merely opened the gate for someone in a guard's uniform. The accused will remain in custody until their next appearance.

Meanwhile, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni and Bester will appear in court on 20 June.