1h ago

Share

Thabo Bester escaping accused remain in custody as bail hearing postponed for closing arguments

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The accused, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Natassja Jansen, will appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 23 May for their closing arguments.
The accused, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Natassja Jansen, will appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 23 May for their closing arguments.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The bail hearing for five people accused of aiding Thabo Bester's escape has been postponed until next week.
  • The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court will hear their closing arguments on Tuesday. 
  • The defence cross-examined a police witness on Friday.

Five people accused of helping convicted rapist and killer Thabo Bester escape from a maximum-security prison last year will have to remain behind bars for longer after their bail hearing was postponed for closing arguments.

The accused - Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Nastassja Jansen - will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 23 May for closing arguments.

It's alleged the five accused aided Nandipha Magudumana to help her lover, Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year. Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, is accused of helping her plot Bester's escape.

On Friday, defence lawyers continued cross-examining a member of the police's investigating team. Lawyer Masilo Koenane, who represents Masukela, argued that there was no evidence that the accused had assisted Bester.

The witness responded that the evidence came from witness statements."... if he had not allowed the van to get through the sally gates, then Bester would not have escaped," the witness said.

READ | 'Can the court prove this is Thabo Bester?' Attorney says there is not enough proof

He said the accused's supervisor even told him not to open the gates. Masukela is accused of not searching the vehicle that had Katlego Bereng's body in it. It was Bereng's burnt body that was found in Bester's cell the day that it was on fire, allowing his escape.

Arguing for his client's release, Koenane said the accused had not committed any offences involving the public and would not do so if he got bail.But the witness responded: "Yes, he has. Here he is accused of a crime".

Advocate Kagisho Moruri, who represents accused one, Matsoara, also represented accused seven, Makhotsa. Makhotsa is accused of allowing Bester, disguised as a G4S guard, out of prison on 3 May 2022. Moruri also cross-examined the witness about his testimony that Makhotsa did not have a passport.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation.

The advocate then produced the accused's passport and commented that the witness's investigations were inaccurate. Lawyer Gary Botha represents accused eight, Jansen. Jansen and Makhotsa are accused of opening the doors for Bester.

They worked in a control room with CCTV cameras and were tasked with monitoring the prison and opening doors according to what they saw on the cameras.

Botha argued that Jansen did not receive any money for her alleged involvement and that she merely opened the gate for someone in a guard's uniform. The accused will remain in custody until their next appearance.

Meanwhile, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni and Bester will appear in court on 20 June.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besternandipha magudumanabloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 1888 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 1960 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

11h ago

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.38
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.11
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.95
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.91
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,069.77
+1.3%
Palladium
1,522.23
+2.8%
Gold
1,962.57
+0.3%
Silver
23.70
+0.8%
Brent Crude
75.86
-1.5%
Top 40
72,936
+0.6%
All Share
78,099
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,498
+1.4%
Industrial 25
108,221
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,865
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo