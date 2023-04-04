Thabo Bester: Parliamentary briefing on prison escape postponed as G4S fails to appear, citing law

Tuesday's parliamentary portfolio committee briefing on the circumstances around Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre had to be postponed because security company G4S did not arrive.

The briefing with the ministries of police and justice and correctional services was called a week ago, and was meant to commence with a presentation by G4S, the administrator of the Mangaung prison from which Bester escaped on 4 May 2022.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Gratitude Magwanishe, the chairperson of the justice and correctional services portfolio committee, opened the briefing by reading from a letter sent by G4S, explaining its absence.

According to the letter, G4S could not appear before the committee without being issued a formal invitation. It said it was bound by statutory obligations in the Correctional Services Act and was therefore unable to issue public statements on the events of 3 May, or its cooperation with the subsequent investigations.

READ: EXCLUSIVE | Top cops, including Bheki Cele, under investigation for 'illegal' security clearances

It said an official invitation would mitigate the obligations.

Much to the annoyance of the committee, the letter added that the private security company would be able to come to a hearing after Easter.

Newsletter Weekly The Political Insider News24's expert team takes you into the inner workings of politics in South Africa as we gear up for the 2024 national elections and beyond.

After comments from those present, Magwanishe said G4S would need to present first, and thus the meeting had to be postponed.

He said the company would be summoned to appear on a date determined by the committee and the speaker of the National Assembly within the week, and that they would not be dictated by G4S on a date.