Thabo Bester prison break co-accused abandons bail application

Suspended G4S official Moeketsi Ramolula has abandoned his bail bid following his arrest for his alleged involvement in the escape of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.



On Tuesday, Ramolula appeared alongside Joel Makhetha in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Makhetha was granted R10 000 bail.

The pair were arrested last month with their colleague, Thabang Mier, who was granted bail last Monday.

Ramolula and Makhetha are accused of assisting the escape of an inmate, violation of a body and corruption.

So far, 12 people have been arrested for helping Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

Bester's lover, Nandipha Magudumana, will challenge the legality of her arrest in Tanzania.

All 12, including Bester, will return to court on 8 August.



