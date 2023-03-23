10m ago

Share

Thabo Bester saga: Nandipha Magudumana abandons her rented mansion

accreditation
Daniel Steyn, Marecia Damons and Kimberly Muntandiro
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The house in Hyde Park that Dr Nandipha Magudumana rented. Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro
The house in Hyde Park that Dr Nandipha Magudumana rented. Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro
  • Questions have been raised about the whereabouts of Thabo Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer.
  • GroundUp has reported that there is evidence Bester may still be alive and that his death was faked.
  • Bester was found to have lured his victims through Facebook before raping and killing them.

Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana's possessions were being removed from her rented Hyde Park mansion on Tuesday when a quarrel broke out with the landlord.

The landlord claimed that some of the things belonged to him.

Last week, GroundUp published several reports linking Magudumana to escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. In the wake of these reports, Magudumana's social media accounts have gone silent and some have been deactivated.

Bester was seen shopping with Magudumana and her daughter in a Woolworths in Sandton in June 2022, almost two months after the prison cell fire in which Bester was thought to have died. Magudumana has also claimed to be Bester's customary law wife.  

It appears that Bester and Magudumana had been running a property renovation business called Arum Holdings. GroundUp is in possession of a recorded telephone conversation from last week between Bester and a client of Arum Holdings. Bester was using the name "TK Nkwana".

After receiving a tip-off on Tuesday's events at the Hyde Park mansion, GroundUp visited the site on Wednesday morning. A security guard stationed at the property confirmed that a quarrel had taken place between the landlord and Magudumana's people.

READ | Facebook rapist: Deputy minister was informed by warder that Thabo Bester escaped

According to the security guard, several trucks had arrived to move the possessions. The guard said that Magudumana had been evicted due to non-payment of rent.

Representatives of the landlord showed up, saying that some of the things being removed from the building belonged to the property company. GroundUp understands that the building is now abandoned.

The property next door, which several sources told us was being renovated to become Magudumana's new wellness clinic, stands deserted and half-finished.

There are several rumours doing the rounds about Bester and Magudumana's whereabouts. There are some reports that they have fled the country. Others say they are still in Johannesburg.

Despite the compelling evidence published by GroundUp that Bester has escaped from prison and that Magudumana was allegedly his accomplice, authorities investigating the matter have not confirmed that he has escaped.

We have also not been able to ascertain whether the police are actively searching for Bester and Magudumana.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has said that the investigation has reached a critical stage.

The spokesperson for the Free State SAPS, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said:

It won't be in the interest of justice to give any comment now as advised by the investigating team.

Answering questions from journalists last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that "it looks like the DNA confirms the person who died there is not the real person that you expect".

"The police are aware…they are on the tracks, chasing and trying to find that person again," Cele said.

Makhele told GroundUp: "Any information that can assist the police in resolving or investigating any matter can always be shared via Crime Stop [on] 08600 10111, or via the My SAPS App."

We have been sharing all the evidence we uncover with the police.

We sent a request for comment to Magudumana's lawyer, Vuyo Manisi, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besternandipha magudumanagautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
86% - 3429 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
14% - 578 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.36
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.73
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Platinum
986.74
+0.2%
Palladium
1,450.53
+0.6%
Gold
1,978.56
+0.4%
Silver
22.91
-0.3%
Brent Crude
76.69
+1.8%
Top 40
69,734
-0.0%
All Share
75,252
+0.0%
Resource 10
64,896
-1.3%
Industrial 25
102,129
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,361
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

4h ago

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

4h ago

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo