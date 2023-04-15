39m ago

Share

Thabo Bester 'taking meals', has not been moved back to Mangaung prison

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The correctional services department says social media claims that convicted rapist and killer Thabo Bester was moved back to Mangaung Correctional Centre are incorrect.
  • Bester was being held at the C-Max section of Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre and 'taking meals'.
  • When he appeared in court on Friday, his lawyer said Bester hadn't eaten in 48 hours because he was scared he would be poisoned.

Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester remains behind bars in the C-Max section of Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre and has not been moved back to the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) from which he escaped, the correctional services department said.

On Saturday, it issued a brief statement in response to social media claims that Bester had been moved back to the MCC facility where he faked his own death and escaped in May 2022.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: "The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has noted false information circulating in various platforms that offender Thabo Bester has been returned to Manguang Correctional Centre. We can state that Bester was transported to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility.

"In addition, DCS can confirm that there is no complaint filed about threats to his life and that offender Bester is taking meals."

When Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday, his lawyer Marvin Carpede said his client had not eaten for 48 hours over 'safety concerns'.

READ | We now know how Thabo Bester came to be a ghost in South Africa's databases

Carpede said Bester was scared he was going to be poisoned and wanted food provided by his legal team, not the jail.

Ultimately, the magistrate, Mohlolo Kgabisi, said Bester had eaten safely for the last eight years, without being poisoned, and that the court could not grant him special privileges.

On Saturday, the justice and correctional services department also moved to clarify that despite some reports, Minister Ronald Lamola had not told Parliament this week that the G4S contract would not be cancelled.


Lamola had revealed that the total value of G4S's 26-year contract to manage the MCC - which ends in 2026 - is R 2 052 841 427. 

He said at the time that the department paid G4S R45 million per month. He said the department was facing significant affordability constraints, but they had a contract and must honour it, News24 reported.

READ | Thabo Bester hasn't eaten in two days out of fear he'd be poisoned, lawyer tells court

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: 

"Further to this in relation to various contractual breaches at Mangaung Correctional Centre, the departmental presentation to parliament was clear that a legal opinion on whether these breaches can lead to termination of the contract is being sought. The entire proceedings are replete with instances where Minister Lamola reiterates this point which regrettably and opportunistically, has been ignored."

Bester will appear in court again on 16 May.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo bestergautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
68% - 2630 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
32% - 1266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.38
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,044.59
0.0%
Palladium
1,503.44
0.0%
Gold
2,004.34
0.0%
Silver
25.36
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,134
+0.6%
All Share
78,870
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,213
-1.9%
Industrial 25
105,969
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,962
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo