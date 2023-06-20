1h ago

Share

Thabo Bester's lawyers recuse themselves, more arrests expected in prison escape case

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Thabo Bester prison escape case has been postponed to 8 August.
  • The postponement is to accommodate the arrest of three more people.
  • Bester changed his legal counsel after his previous team recused themselves. 

The lawyers for convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester on Tuesday recused themselves from his prison escape case.

Bester is on trial, along with eight others, for his escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year.  

As the matter was to be postponed, Bester appeared via a live camera link from the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, where he is being held.

As a security risk, he will likely only appear in court during the trial.

His lover, and accused number four, Nandipha Magudumana, was in court with her father, Zolile Sekeleni, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Teiho Makhotsa, Nastassja Jansen and Xanda Moyo on Tuesday morning.

READ | Ninth accused in Bester trial wants to consult with family regarding legal representation

Moyo is the latest accused; he abandoned his right to bail.

His legal counsel informed the court that Moyo was arrested in 2015 on "a matter" which was not explained because they "couldn't get much more from [Moyo]".

Nastassja Jansen consults with her lawyer, she an
Nastassja Jansen consults with her lawyer, she and Zolile Sekeleni (in the glasses behind her) are on bail.

Bester's legal counsel recused themselves. It allegedly had nothing to do with advocate Tsoeunyane Pela and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou facing their own separate criminal matters.

Both matters are set for this month.

Bester's new attorney on record is Kabelo Matee.

The prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko, told the court the adjournment - until 8 August - was to facilitate the arrests of three more people.

He said there was an ongoing investigation, which was analysing cellphone and bank statements.

Sekeleni, who is out on bail, asked whether he could be excused from the next appearance because his home in the Eastern Cape was over 1 000km away, and the appearance was likely to be postponed again.

Placards calling for justice for Katlego Bereng, w
Placards calling for justice for Katlego Bereng, were placed outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates court.

The magistrate, Mohlolo Khabisi, turned down the request, after consulting with the 65-year-old's legal counsel as to how he would be recalled for court appearances after 8 August.

Outside court, the family and friends of Katlego Bereng, whose body was used as a decoy in Bester's burnt cell the night he escaped, held placards portraying his face, which read "no bail for perpetrators".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besterbloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 1161 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
58% - 2368 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 578 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

6h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

7h ago

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

10h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.41
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.03
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Platinum
957.94
-1.1%
Palladium
1,370.17
-1.9%
Gold
1,933.46
-0.9%
Silver
23.11
-3.6%
Brent Crude
76.09
-0.7%
Top 40
71,339
-1.6%
All Share
76,769
-1.6%
Resource 10
65,708
-3.2%
Industrial 25
103,613
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,233
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo