Thabo Bester's lawyers recuse themselves, more arrests expected in prison escape case

The Thabo Bester prison escape case has been postponed to 8 August.

The postponement is to accommodate the arrest of three more people.

Bester changed his legal counsel after his previous team recused themselves.

The lawyers for convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester on Tuesday recused themselves from his prison escape case.



Bester is on trial, along with eight others, for his escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year.



As the matter was to be postponed, Bester appeared via a live camera link from the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, where he is being held.



As a security risk, he will likely only appear in court during the trial.



His lover, and accused number four, Nandipha Magudumana, was in court with her father, Zolile Sekeleni, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Teiho Makhotsa, Nastassja Jansen and Xanda Moyo on Tuesday morning.

Moyo is the latest accused; he abandoned his right to bail.

His legal counsel informed the court that Moyo was arrested in 2015 on "a matter" which was not explained because they "couldn't get much more from [Moyo]".

Bester's legal counsel recused themselves. It allegedly had nothing to do with advocate Tsoeunyane Pela and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou facing their own separate criminal matters.

Both matters are set for this month.



Bester's new attorney on record is Kabelo Matee.



The prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko, told the court the adjournment - until 8 August - was to facilitate the arrests of three more people.

He said there was an ongoing investigation, which was analysing cellphone and bank statements.

Sekeleni, who is out on bail, asked whether he could be excused from the next appearance because his home in the Eastern Cape was over 1 000km away, and the appearance was likely to be postponed again.

The magistrate, Mohlolo Khabisi, turned down the request, after consulting with the 65-year-old's legal counsel as to how he would be recalled for court appearances after 8 August.



Outside court, the family and friends of Katlego Bereng, whose body was used as a decoy in Bester's burnt cell the night he escaped, held placards portraying his face, which read "no bail for perpetrators".



