Thabo Bester's mother lives in fear of her son and his allies

Cebelihle Bhengu
Thabo Bester's mother lives in fear following the revelation of his prison escape.
Thabo Bester's mother lives in fear following the revelation of his prison escape.
Shelley Christians
  • Thabo Bester's mother, Maria Mabaso, says she lives in fear of her son and his allies.
  • Mabaso says she hasn't seen Bester in years.
  • Police raided his last-known hideout in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Thabo Bester's mother, Maria Mabaso, has been living in fear since the news of her son's escape from prison. 

Mabaso told eNCA on Wednesday that she was scared of Bester and his allies.

She said she hadn't seen her son in years.

"I don't feel safe because I get phone calls from different people every day. I don't know who to trust. At the end of the day, these people have my address. When I see cars stopping at the gate, I get scared that it's someone who is coming to kill me," she said. 

The convicted rapist made news headlines after GroundUp lifted the lid on his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022. 

READ | Police raid Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester's 'hideout' weeks after he fled

It was initially believed that he died in a fire in his cell.

The publication, however, reported that Bester had a body brought into his cell, set it alight, and escaped. 

Mabaso told the broadcaster she didn't know aesthetics doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who, under the guise of being Bester's customary wife, claimed the charred body.

On Tuesday, police raided Bester's last-known hideout in Hyde Park.


Bester, who was sentenced to life for rape and murder, is believed to have shared the palatial residence with Magudumana and her young children.

The home was vacated two weeks ago.

News24 reported that the police and a forensics team had been on the property since Tuesday afternoon.

The officers were said to be searching for their helper, who had not been seen since the pair left

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 that authorities would not be issuing constant updates on the investigation. 

"As the SAPS, we are reiterating that we won't at this stage give a blow-by-blow update on the progress of investigations. We once again urge the media to give the detectives space to do their work," she said. 


