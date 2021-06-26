Thabo Mbeki on why South Africans are losing confidence in the ANC

Thabo Mbeki delivered the Walter Sisulu Memorial Lecture.

He reflected on the Freedom Charter, which was endorsed in Kliptown 66 years ago.

Mbeki said the ANC's leadership was trapped in "an organisational death wish".

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the current state of the ANC is of concern and South Africans' confidence in the party is dwindling.

Mbeki was delivering the Walter Sisulu Memorial Lecture on Saturday afternoon.

"The survival of the ANC threatens our country and all 60 million citizens, which is virtually in a general political and socio-economic crisis. It cannot, and must not, be that we, the ANC leadership, are trapped in an organisational death wish".

He said the renewal of the ANC was imperative.

"Our democracy means more than just a vote. The ANC should make an honest assessment on how the quality of life of citizens has changed."

READ | Thabo Mbeki: Without an ANC 'renewal', major problems of our country will not be solved

Mbeki spoke on the Covid-19 pandemic and how the government handled it.

"The measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus led to a sharp decline of economic activity. And it has a direct effect on the livelihoods of South Africans, their prospects for finding work, recovery of their businesses and our collective future. Our economy is facing the worst crisis since 2008."

He said the state was running out of options.

Eskom is a ticking time bomb, threatening the collapse of the economy. Tax revenue is declining, and other state-owned entities are at various stages of collapse.





Mbeki reflected on the Freedom Charter, which was endorsed in Kliptown, Soweto, 66 years ago. In 1955, the ANC sent 50 000 volunteers into various parts of the country, to collect "freedom demands" from South Africans. The charter was officially adopted on 26 June.

READ ALSO| ANC stalwarts welcome the return to the values of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela

Mbeki said South Africans were getting poorer, while private and public investments were declining.

"The hard reality is that economic recovery cannot be achieved, except through an implementable plan, with all social partners committed."