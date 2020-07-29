16m ago

Thabo Mbeki: Renew the ANC so Andrew Mlangeni can rest in peace

Azarrah Karrim
Mlangeni died at the age of 95 last week after he was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, following an abdominal complaint.
  • Speaking at the funeral of Andrew Mlangeni, former president Thabo Mbeki said the ANC needed to be renewed to properly honour his memory.
  • He said there were deep-seated problems within the party.
  • To correct this would not only allow the party to carry out its duties to the country, but allow "the old man to rest in peace", Mbeki said.

Former president Thabo Mbeki said South Africa could not honour the memory of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni without correcting serious problems in the ANC.

Speaking at Mlangeni's funeral on Wednesday, Mbeki said Mlangeni was very concerned about the party he fought for.

"Because of who he was, this kind of person we are describing… this moral leader we are describing, was very concerned about his movement, the ANC, a movement he and others built over decades, and very concerned about what is happening in our country with regard to the revolution for which he sacrificed his life," Mbeki said.

OPINION | What a generation. We were truly blessed

He added that deep-seated issues within the ANC were highlighted during the party's 54th national elective conference, including "a loss of confidence in the ANC because of social distance, corruption, nepotism, arrogance, elitism, factionalism, manipulating organisational principles, abusing state power [and] putting self-interests above the people".

Because of this, "it was natural" that Mlangeni was concerned about the party, he said.

To properly honour his memory, the ANC needed to be renewed, he added.

"We normally say, quite correctly, when people like him depart, their spirit lives on, that we emulate their legacy and that they should rest in peace.

"I think, because we are laying to rest this particular person – this distinguished patriot, this distinguished revolutionary, Andrew Mlangeni – we must say those words with meaning, with conviction," Mbeki said, adding that to say it with conviction would be to commit to the renewal of the ANC.

"I think that it would not be possible to deal with these various challenges that our country faces, including matters of ethical leadership… unless we renew the ANC as was called for by that 54th national conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category 1 for Mlangeni.

"If we do that and seriously attend to this, this would be a very good farewell and a very good memory – a good monument – to such an outstanding person… as Andrew Mlangeni was."

ALSO READ | Andrew Mlangeni: The life of the quiet revolutionary and the last Rivonia trialist

The renewal was not only needed for the party to carry out its responsibilities to South Africa, but also to "allow the old man Andrew Mlangeni to rest in peace", Mbeki said.

Mlangeni was the last remaining Rivonia trialist before he died and spent 26 years in prison on Robben Island.

