Thabo Mbeki roped in to assist Free State ANC with renewal project

Former president Thabo Mbeki has told the ANC in the Free State that the renewal of the party may have to include an entire audit of its membership structures.



Mbeki is in the Free State to meet with the provincial leadership to find a middle ground as the province struggles with deep divisions.

The province has an interim leadership following a court order, which disbanded the elected structures.

It is divided along factional lines, with Mxolisi Dukwana acting as a coordinator for the interim provincial committee.

A provincial conference is expected this year, ahead of the ANC's policy conference.

The divisions have grown deeper as the political future of former leader Ace Magashule hangs in the balance.

Mbeki was handpicked as the ideal man to attempt to unify the province.

The interim provincial committee said it would be engaging Mbeki and other leaders of the ANC.

Mbeki's visit began on Thursday, and it is expected to conclude on Saturday.

Mbeki told a gathering the ANC may need to audit its membership to entrench the renewal project.

Dukwana agreed, saying it would help the party rid itself of unruly members.

We have attracted too many members in the ANC, and many of them are not necessarily ANC members. We need to rid the organisation of these rogue elements, who are only here to enrich themselves - and to pursue their interests in a bad way.





"This has affected the ANC because we are seen as liars and people who are not honest, because we are not keeping to our promises. If we are to deal with renewal, we will have to deal with the membership that we have and the quality," Dukwana said.

Mbeki has previously stressed his concern about the quality of the ANC's membership.

Last year, he referenced the party's decision to involve communities in selecting councillor candidates as a sign that the party no longer trusted the leaders it produced.