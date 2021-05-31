18m ago

add bookmark

Thabo Mbeki: Without an ANC 'renewal', major problems of our country will not be solved

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Photo: Archive.
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Photo: Archive.
  • Former president Thabo Mbeki addressed the ANC's provincial executive committee meeting in the Eastern Cape. 
  • He admitted to being unable to campaign for the party in the years that former president Jacob Zuma led the party. 
  • Mbeki said South Africa's problems would only be solved when the ANC "renewed" itself. 

Former president Thabo Mbeki has revealed that he was unable to campaign for the ANC for a decade after his ousting because he did not truly believe in the message the party was selling to voters. 

It was only once former president Jacob Zuma was ousted, that Mbeki returned to participate in ANC events. 

Addressing the Eastern Cape ANC's extended provincial executive committee meeting in East London on Monday, Mbeki said: "I hope people did not notice, but in the 2009 general election, I did not campaign for the ANC. But I voted for it." 

Mbeki's unwillingness to campaign for the ANC or participate in its public events was well documented at the time.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa hails unity in Northern Cape ANC as leadership is elected uncontested

He continued his speech by saying: "I didn't campaign, also in 2011 for local government [elections], the same [in] 2014, 2016, but in 2019, yes [I campaigned]."

He said:

I couldn't campaign these other times. This was because we were using the leadership of the ANC to communicate a false message, and this false message was 'we've got a good story to tell'. Now I couldn't imagine myself going around saying to our people we've got a good story tell because we didn't.

Mbeki said things were going wrong in the ANC at the time, but in 2019 he could return to campaigning for the ANC because the party had admitted, in its manifesto, that it had made mistakes.

"It did not say 'we've got a good story to tell'," he said. "It said 'we've made mistakes, we've done wrong things'. But it pointed to the mistakes, it said 'we've got serious ethical problems, with state institutions not delivering to the people'. With the ANC making the commitment that we're going to grow South Africa together and therefore make a commitment to correct the wrong things that have happened."

He said at that point it appeared to him that, "... at last the ANC was telling the truth, and making a very serious commitment and therefore it was possible to say 'vote ANC'." 

Mbeki continued to say that the ANC belonged to "all of us" and that nobody had the right to weaken or destroy it in any way.

ALSO READ | ANC unity 'doesn't mean closing ranks at all costs' - Ramaphosa

Mbeki also voiced support for President Cyril Ramaphosa's stated aim of renewing the party, even though he didn't mention him by name. 

"If we don't achieve this objective of renewing the ANC, none of the major problems of our country is going to be solved," he said. "Not one."

The provincial meeting was also broadcast on Facebook because the new lockdown restrictions, limiting indoor gatherings to 100 people, meant that the ANC couldn't accommodate as many people as it's normally able to at such meetings. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancthabo mbekieast londoneastern capepolitics
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 8545 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May 2021

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.75
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.50
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,905.53
+0.1%
Silver
27.97
+0.2%
Palladium
2,851.61
+0.9%
Platinum
1,186.33
+0.2%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,794
+0.7%
All Share
68,003
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,621
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,926
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,470
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo