Thabo Mbeki: Without an ANC 'renewal', major problems of our country will not be solved

Former president Thabo Mbeki addressed the ANC's provincial executive committee meeting in the Eastern Cape.

He admitted to being unable to campaign for the party in the years that former president Jacob Zuma led the party.

Mbeki said South Africa's problems would only be solved when the ANC "renewed" itself.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has revealed that he was unable to campaign for the ANC for a decade after his ousting because he did not truly believe in the message the party was selling to voters.

It was only once former president Jacob Zuma was ousted, that Mbeki returned to participate in ANC events.

Addressing the Eastern Cape ANC's extended provincial executive committee meeting in East London on Monday, Mbeki said: "I hope people did not notice, but in the 2009 general election, I did not campaign for the ANC. But I voted for it."

Mbeki's unwillingness to campaign for the ANC or participate in its public events was well documented at the time.

He continued his speech by saying: "I didn't campaign, also in 2011 for local government [elections], the same [in] 2014, 2016, but in 2019, yes [I campaigned]."

He said:

I couldn't campaign these other times. This was because we were using the leadership of the ANC to communicate a false message, and this false message was 'we've got a good story to tell'. Now I couldn't imagine myself going around saying to our people we've got a good story tell because we didn't.

Mbeki said things were going wrong in the ANC at the time, but in 2019 he could return to campaigning for the ANC because the party had admitted, in its manifesto, that it had made mistakes.

"It did not say 'we've got a good story to tell'," he said. "It said 'we've made mistakes, we've done wrong things'. But it pointed to the mistakes, it said 'we've got serious ethical problems, with state institutions not delivering to the people'. With the ANC making the commitment that we're going to grow South Africa together and therefore make a commitment to correct the wrong things that have happened."

He said at that point it appeared to him that, "... at last the ANC was telling the truth, and making a very serious commitment and therefore it was possible to say 'vote ANC'."

Mbeki continued to say that the ANC belonged to "all of us" and that nobody had the right to weaken or destroy it in any way.

Mbeki also voiced support for President Cyril Ramaphosa's stated aim of renewing the party, even though he didn't mention him by name.

"If we don't achieve this objective of renewing the ANC, none of the major problems of our country is going to be solved," he said. "Not one."

The provincial meeting was also broadcast on Facebook because the new lockdown restrictions, limiting indoor gatherings to 100 people, meant that the ANC couldn't accommodate as many people as it's normally able to at such meetings.

