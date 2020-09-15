51m ago

Thandeka Mdeliswa killing: One accused appears in court, charges against two others withdrawn

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Rosetta Msimango, City Press

Only one person appeared in the Evander Magistrate's Court for the murder of TV soapie actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa, after charges were dropped against two other accused.

Three people were arrested on Friday following her murder.

READ | Three arrested in connection with murder of soapie star Thandeka Mdeliswa

The 34-year-old actress was shot after apparently hearing an argument between her brother and two men.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said only one person appeared in court on Monday.

Appeared

"Only one suspect, Siyabonga Mbatha (25) appeared at the Evander Magistrate's Court yesterday on a charge of murder," NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

She said the charges against the two other people have been withdrawn as they could not be linked to the crime.

News24 previously reported that, according to Mpumalanga police, one person was arrested on a murder charge, while two others were arrested for unlawful possession of the firearm believed to have been used in the murder.

Mdeliswa played the role of Khanya Hlophe in the television soapie Ikani.

Nyuswa said the matter was postponed to 21 September for a formal bail application.

