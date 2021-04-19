24m ago

add bookmark

Thandi Modise admits Parliament was slow to 'wake up and smell the coffee' about state capture

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise.
Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has apologised to South Africans that Parliament only woke up to state capture when it had already become really bad.
  • She said the Gupta Leaks showed that the allegations weren't propaganda.
  • Modise is testifying at the Zondo commission.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has apologised to South Africans for Parliament's slow response to state capture. Modise was testifying before the state capture inquiry on Monday.

One of the inquiry's workstreams is Parliamentary oversight, and this was the subject of evidence leader Alec Freund SC's questions to Modise.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Modise, Mantashe give evidence at Zondo commission

Modise was the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces of the Fifth Parliament, when most of the Gupta state capture allegations came to light. Baleka Mbete was the speaker of the National Assembly at the time.

However, the first time the alarm was raised in the media about the Gupta's undue influence was in early 2011.

In May 2016, then deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas publicly alleged that the Guptas offered him the finance ministry and a massive bribe for doing their bidding. In October 2016, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her State of Capture Report,  which led to the commission's establishment after an unsuccessful court challenge by former president Jacob Zuma.

Leaks

In 2017, a tranche of e-mails from the Gupta brothers and their associates, dubbed the Gupta Leaks, were released and laid allegations of state capture bare.

Modise admitted that it was only after the Gupta Leaks that Parliament cottoned on to the problem.

She and Mbete discussed portfolio committees investigating the allegations.

Thievery 

"What concerned us was that it wasn't your usual maladministration or petty thievery," she said.

"We felt Parliament must wake up and smell the coffee."

READ | 'The commission will not be intimidated' - Zondo after office burglary, shot fired through window

The National Assembly's house chairperson for committees, Cedrick Frolick, then sent a letter to some committees to ask them to investigate state capture.

Freund asked why it took the Gupta Leaks for Parliament to start taking action, as allegations were in the public domain much earlier.

"In politics, sometimes there are games," Modise said, explaining that spurious allegations could be made for political gain. She said, when the e-mails came out, it was clear the state capture allegations were not "propaganda" or "political games".

"We are now at a point where we [Parliament] want to know everything," she said.

Modise said it is "regrettable" that Parliament only woke up when things became really bad.

"For that, we apologise to the South African people."

Modise's testimony continues. After her, it will be National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who will complete his testimony from last week.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentthandi modiseraymond zondostate capture inquiry
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 1957 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 597 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 993 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.25
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.92
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.16
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,771.49
(-0.3)
Silver
25.81
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,211.50
(+0.6)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,827.00
(+1.7)
All Share
68,268
(-0.6)
Top 40
62,496
(-0.6)
Financial 15
12,402
(-0.4)
Industrial 25
88,431
(-1.0)
Resource 10
70,189
(-0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo