48m ago

Share

Thapelo Amad resignation leaves Johannesburg without leadership for at least a week

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The day the Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad (second from left) was elected as Johannesburg's new mayor with the support of the ANC and the EFF. Speaker Colleen Makhubele (Cope), chief whip Sithembiso Zungu (ANC) and chair of chairs Lloyd Phillips (Good) celebrated with him.
The day the Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad (second from left) was elected as Johannesburg's new mayor with the support of the ANC and the EFF. Speaker Colleen Makhubele (Cope), chief whip Sithembiso Zungu (ANC) and chair of chairs Lloyd Phillips (Good) celebrated with him.
Gallo Images
  • Johannesburg is without a mayor until next week's extraordinary council meeting.
  • Thapelo Amad stepped down on Monday - a day before a motion of no confidence in him.
  • Due to his resignation, his executive has been dissolved. 

For the next week, at least, the City of Johannesburg will be without a mayor following the resignation of Thapelo Amad at the 11th hour on Monday.

He resigned hours before a motion of no confidence in him.

City speaker Colleen Makhubele announced on Monday night that the 13th ordinary council meeting that was supposed to take place on Tuesday would be rescheduled for next week.

A notice from Makhubele's office stated: "The cancellation was necessitated by the resignation of the executive mayor as Section 60(5) of the Local Government Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998, as amended, requires that: If the executive mayor vacates office, the mayoral committee appointed by that executive mayor dissolves."

Makhubele said it would not affect basic services in the City because service department heads would remain in their positions and would continue their mandates, despite the lack of MMCs.

Instead, issues that would need to be heard before the council or voted on by council members would be affected due to the postponement of the council sitting.

READ | DA wants Mpho Phalatse back as Joburg mayor as election looms

Any crucial decisions would be made by the City manager or speaker.

On Monday, Amad insisted that he was not stepping down as the mayor of the City because of political pressure.

"This was not about me. It was about the bigger picture," the Al Jama-Ah councillor said.

When his resignation was announced on Monday night, he appeared alongside the ANC's Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, PA leader Gayton McKenzie and several other coalition political parties that are working with the ANC.

Thapelo Amad, huidige burgemeester van die Johanne
Thapelo Amad.

Lesufi said the ANC and its partners would deliberate Amad's replacement during a special council meeting next Tuesday. 

News24 understands that Amad was asked to resign last week but that he said he would only do so if a councillor from Al Jama-Ah replaced him.

Lesufi did not respond to queries on this.

It is yet to be seen who will replace Amad.

ALSO READ | Will political pacts save SA? Steenhuisen, Mashaba and others take hot seat at News24 summit

Makhubele said she could not respond to the allegation because she was not privy to "conversations behind closed doors".

From what she had heard from Amad on Monday, she said, he was stepping down because he "felt he had run his race" and the City needed someone who could take the next step in leading it.

When Amad came into office, the media queried whether he was in a "holding position" until the ANC-led coalition within Gauteng had sorted out its internal issues. This was after the failure to remove the DA mayor Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni in November.

Campbell had been ousted in a motion of no confidence but was re-elected when the EFF voted with the DA after a disagreement with the ANC over a candidate, Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

Campbell has since been removed and the ANC and the EFF are once again in agreement. 

When Amad was sworn in in January, the Johannesburg ANC coalition denied he was in a holding place and said he would remain there.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of joburgcolleen makhubelethapelo amadjohannesburggautengcoaliton governmentpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Fix load shedding, quit fighting
75% - 1262 votes
Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back
19% - 325 votes
The law clearly outlines their powers
5% - 88 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

5h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.72
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,072.32
-0.5%
Palladium
1,496.14
-2.1%
Gold
1,986.48
-0.1%
Silver
24.65
-2.0%
Brent Crude
82.73
+1.3%
Top 40
72,382
-0.2%
All Share
77,973
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,340
-1.5%
Industrial 25
106,564
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,456
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo