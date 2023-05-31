'That man took my husband away forever': Wife of murdered Cape Town vet wants justice

The grief-stricken wife of a Cape Town vet who was stabbed to death in March, wants justice for the murder of her husband.

An emotional Iman Levy said the past two months had been the most difficult of her life.

"That man took my husband away from me forever. My life has been disrupted because of this," she told News24.

Western Cape police said on Monday that they had arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of Grassy Park's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) vet, Dr Natheem Jacobs.

Jacobs was stabbed multiple times on 2 March outside his home in Athlone after he confronted a group of suspects who were trying to steal the wheels of Levy's car.

He died on his way to hospital.

His grieving wife told News24 she was "angry and happy" when she heard that a suspect was finally behind bars.

"I'm a ball of emotions. My whole life has had to adjust to doing life without my husband because some thieves saw it fit to take his life," she said.

"I'm extremely happy an arrest was made, though," Levy added.

She said she had doubts that anyone would be arrested.

"I tried to put my faith in the justice system but with past incidents of other people's murder cases going unsolved and there being no results in apprehending suspects, it was hard to trust that police would eventually make an arrest.

"There were days where I sat and thought that no one would be arrested and that my husband's murder would be just another cold case.

"When I saw the suspect's picture in the media on Monday, I felt so angry because he was smiling in the photo and yet I am left to rearrange my entire life without Natheem," Levy added.

The high school teacher said she and Jacobs got married at a young age and had lots of plans for their future together.

She said:

He was the love of my life, and a man that took his job very seriously. He was so passionate about animals and would spend every opportunity with them or researching them. His work ethic spoke volumes and I know the SPCA has lost a true animal hero.

Recalling the fateful night her husband lost his life, Levy said she was asleep when she heard Jacobs on the phone with his uncle who lived down the road.



"He was telling his uncle that there are people outside the yard fiddling with my car. His brother who also stayed on the same property as us came to see what the commotion was all about.

She said Jacobs took a baseball bat to confront the thieves.

"I panicked when I started hearing sounds of someone in excruciating pain, but because it was load shedding and extremely dark I couldn't see what was happening.

"It was only when his brother shouted that we must call the ambulance because Natheem was injured, did I finally start to make sense of what was happening," Levy said.

She said when her husband was rushed to Rondebosch Hospital, she followed in the car with family members hoping and praying he would pull through.

"Doctors confirmed that he died before he even got to the hospital. I was in a complete state of shock. I still am.

"I remember going to view his body as he lay on the hospital bed, I believe that I could still feel his pulse. I just didn't want the reality that he was gone to be true, " Levy added.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

Jacobs would've celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday, a day Levy said he didn't like to make a fuss about.



"He never liked celebrating his birthday but I was always big on making the day special. It's heartbreaking that he is not here to celebrate with us ever again. My heart is shattered and it will take a very long time before we as a family can heal from this."

Police said the suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

"We will be at court. We just want justice to be served. Whether this suspect will get life behind bars remains to be seen," Levy added.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the organisation welcomed the arrest.

"Justice must be served. The [SPCA] was robbed of a hero and society lost a kind and compassionate man who treated everyone like a brother," Abraham added.

She said there was a shortage of qualified vets in South Africa and Jacobs' loss had dented the field even more.

"He was extremely gifted as a veterinarian, committed and compassionate. Our animal hospital is a high admission facility which makes it a highly pressurised environment in which to work. He was a gift to the SPCA and a much-needed member of our team," Abraham said.



