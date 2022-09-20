1h ago

Thatha your millions? Winner of an unclaimed R7.5m at risk of losing it all

Nonkululeko Lekoma
ITHUBA is on the lookout for their R7.5m winner from December's draw.
  • Ithuba is on the hunt for a lucky winner who is holding on to a Lotto ticket worth R7.5m. 
  • The ticket was bought in Cape Town in December 2021 and is valid for 365 days. 
  • Ithuba has appealed to people to check their tickets. 

Thatha machance or thatha your millions?

The hunt is on for a South African millionaire who won the Lotto in December 2021 already but the lucky (or maybe not so lucky) person probably doesn't even know about the R7.5m windfall.

The winning ticket was bought in Cape Town but to date, the winnings have still not been claimed, and lottery operator Ithuba is on the hunt for the lucky winner.

It is calling on the winner to come forward.

So far, the Daily Lotto has produced 527 winners, the Lotto 12 winners, the Lotto Plus 1- 6 winners, the Lotto Plus 2-11 winners, the PowerBall 7 winners and the PowerBall Plus 8 winners, according to Ithuba spokesperson Lebogang Mokoena.

"Winners have 365 days in which to claim their winnings before a ticket expires. Some winners claim immediately, and others take longer periods," Mokoena added.

READ | Mystery Cape Town Lotto player bags huge R86m jackpot

The R7.5m is the only unclaimed amount.

News24 took the streets of Cape Town to ask people what they would do if they found out they had won the R7.5m in question.

Andrew Mtengwa, 29, said he would use some of the money to treat himself and invest in property, before investing in his own company in his field of expertise.

"I would also spoil my mom and make sure she is sorted long term," he added. 

Tammy Lewis, 34, said she would want to be a beacon of hope for others. 

"I would bless the less fortunate, invest in finding a cure for cancer and other diseases and open up an orphanage for children in need," she said.


