'That's what we prayed for': Emotions raw as man jailed for life for murdering ex-wife

The children of murdered Elim mom Charlene October were relieved by the heavy sentences meted out to her murderers.

Charlene's ex-husband Ashley October was sentenced to life in prison, and his accomplice to 15 years.

The family will return to the small town of Elim knowing that the man who plotted their mother's murder is finally behind bars.



The children of murdered Elim mom Charlene October blinked into the sun outside the Western Cape High Court on Friday to breathe in the first day of their healing after her ex-husband Ashley October was put behind bars for life for strangling the life out of her.



"That's what we prayed for, and more," said son Nathan.

Charlene's ex-husband Ashley October rented shop space in her garage in Elim.

The two divorced in 2015 after a difficult marriage. She had taken out a protection order against him, but he had buttered her up before her murder to convince her to let him use her garage for his tuck shop.

On the night Charlene was murdered, she was babysitting her son Ethan's baby. Ethan found her body in what was made to look like a suicide on 12 July 2021.

Unbeknown to her, October had promised his employee Tashwell van der Rheede stock from the shop and money from an insurance payout if he made it look like the shop had been robbed.

Van der Rheede took stock and hid it in a veld. He also took Charlene's devices.

Then, October entered through the interleading door from the garage to the house and murdered Charlene in her bed.



Handing down judgment, Judge Roshenie Allie said Ethan would be forever traumatised by what he saw when he arrived to fetch his baby.

This was evident as Ethan sobbed on the steps outside the court as his twin sisters, Alexa and Alicia, surrounded him in a compassionate embrace when Allie concluded the sentencing.

"Their feelings are still very raw," said Alexa of the brothers as she rubbed Ethan's arm to comfort him. The children have been through hell after what initially seemed like a suicide.

When Charlene was found she had a rope around her neck and it looked like she had hanged herself.

Van der Rheede was the first to be arrested, and it emerged that Charlene was the victim of a callous murder planned by her violent ex-husband.



She had been hit on the head and strangled with a ligature.

Allie said that she must have been absolutely terrified.

Charlene was a former police officer who dedicated 20 years of service to preventing exactly the kind of crime that she became a victim of.

Marks on her body showed that Charlene fought back, and that she had tried desperately to save herself in her painful last moments. But Ashley kept squeezing her neck until she died. Then a "suicide" was staged.

Allie found Van der Rheede and October guilty on 10 October of Charlene's murder.

She said that although Van der Rheede was not present for the murder, he had acted in common purpose.

Allie could find no reason to show mercy towards October, who had refused to testify and showed no remorse.

"He tried to blame others," Allie said to packed public gallery.

"[October] was the mastermind of the grand plan that he hatched against the deceased to make it look like a robbery or anything other than a vengeful murder.



The judge said October was a free man after the couple divorced in 2015, and he should have been getting on with his life.

Instead, he preyed on a vulnerable drug addict who needed money, and plotted the murder of his ex-wife.

Allie said Van der Rheede, although vulnerable, was never compelled to carry through his boss's murderous plan.

But she took into account his eventual cooperation with the police, and his remorse for what he had done. He had also written a letter to the family. Charlene's mother kept asking where her daughter was, and the family had to relive the trauma through telling her again, that her daughter is dead.

Van Rheede was sentenced to 15 years for murder.

Allie also had harsh words for the police. She said October had a record for domestic violence and theft, and when Charlene went to them to say she thought he was plotting to kill her, nothing came of it.

The judge called for an investigation into the circumstances of that matter, particularly in light of the "pandemic" of gender-based violence in the country.

It was around 2011 and 2012 that Charlene got wind of a plot to kill her for insurance money.

October indicated that he might apply for leave to appeal, and so the seized "robbed" stock from the tuck shop will remain in safekeeping.

The twins thanked their supporters outside the court, and later the family was seen sitting quietly together, privately taking in the closure they had been desperately looking for.



