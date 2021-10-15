1h ago

add bookmark

The 50 Ethiopian nationals rescued in Johannesburg were kidnapped for money - police

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The house where around 50 boys were found.
The house where around 50 boys were found.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • Undercover police officers have been praised for their dedication in rescuing 50 kidnapped foreigners.
  • The victims arrived in South Africa to reunite with family.
  • A man allegedly refused to release them - and demanded money from their families.

Gauteng police applauded Johannesburg-based undercover officers, who rescued 50 Ethiopian nationals from a house in Zakariyya Park, near Lenasia, in Gauteng.

Initially, undercover officers believed the foreigners were trafficked into the country. It subsequently emerged they had been kidnapped.

"They were brought into South Africa to be reunited with their families living in the country. On their arrival, the person who transported them demanded money from their families before release," said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Some of the visibly shaken men were found barefoot in the house on Thursday night. The house they were kept in didn't have electricity.

READ | Suspect held as police rescue more than 50 young men from home in Joburg

They could not speak any South African language.

Officers descended on the home after an intelligence-driven tip-off.

During the raid, some of the men were found crammed inside the rented three-bedroom house. Upon seeing the police, others hid inside the ceiling. 

Gauteng police said the Ethiopian nationals, aged between 12 and 50, were kidnapped and kept against their will.

It is not known how and when the foreign nationals arrived in the country.

"They are currently waiting to be processed by Home Affairs officials. Some of their families have been notified," said Muridili.

Muridili said officers arrested a 49-year-old on kidnapping charges, who is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1750 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2030 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1599 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

5h ago

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.65
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.16
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,767.25
-1.6%
Silver
23.30
-0.9%
Palladium
2,083.00
-2.8%
Platinum
1,056.47
-0.4%
Brent Crude
84.00
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo