The ANC is not withdrawing from local government elections, Ramaphosa tells Parliament

Jason Felix
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: GCIS)
  • The ANC will not withdraw from the forthcoming local government elections.
  • This according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Thursday responded to questions in Parliament.
  • NFP MP Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam asked Ramaphosa whether the ANC would withdraw from the elections given the party's poor service delivery track record.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has no plans to withdraw from the forthcoming local government elections.

In answering questions during a National Assembly sitting on Thursday, he told NFP MP Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam the party's voters saw its value.

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa tells ANC MPs his 'suspension' letter has no standing

Shaik Emam asked Ramaphosa whether he would consider withdrawing the ANC from taking part in the elections given the party's poor service delivery track record and corruption cases as heard at the Zondo Commission.

"I am asking myself whether this question warrants an answer. My simple answer is no. The ANC will participate in the forthcoming elections with a great deal of enthusiasm. We get elected to represent the people of the country," Ramaphosa said.

He added recent by-elections have shown most South Africans still had confidence in the ANC.

"As you would have seen, and this I say with the greatest humility without being arrogant, [the] majority of people still have confidence in the ANC. But their confidence is borne out of their trust, belief and evidence that they see we are addressing the challenges that beset the challenges of the past.

"You would have seen how the ANC continues to be trusted by our people through by-elections where we have been winning seats even from its opponents."

During last month's by-elections, the ANC performed the best, holding on to all its wards and winning another two more from the IFP and DA.

'Don't invite us'

Ramaphosa said people could see what was happening in the ANC.

"They see that the ANC is in the process of renewing itself, rebuilding itself, correcting itself and demonstrating its determination to focus on the interest of our people.

"They are investing confidence in the ANC, now you stand here and say should we consider withdrawing. No we will not, because our people want us to continue addressing their aspirations and fulfilling their dreams, which we continue doing."

READ | President's elections date announcement was premature, UDM says

As a parting shot, he added: "I am sorry therefore and say we will not withdraw. Maybe you want to withdraw, do so on your own. Don't invite us."

