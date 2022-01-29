45m ago

The ANC's brand 'has been severely battered', NEC admits at lekgotla

Cebelihle Mthethwa
ANC supporters during a rally in the lead-up to the elections.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • The ANC national executive committee has accepted that the party is on a downward spiral.
  • The party says that its brand has been severely battered.
  • It has put together a renewal plan for the year ahead.

The ANC's highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), has acknowledged that the party is on a downward spiral.

It held a planning meeting from 20 to 23 January to deliberate the party's plans for the year ahead.

There, it called for the renewal of the party and admitted that the relationship between the party and the people should be restored as well as its integrity and role as an agent for change and a leader in society.

"The NEC accepted that we are on a downward spiral, and unless we renew and rebuild the organisation, we will fail in our mission to fundamentally and radically transform society and build a better life for all," party spokesperson Pule Mabe added in a statement.

Mabe said the NEC recognised that decisive and different actions were needed - not just lofty pronouncements - in every pillar of the party's programme, by all leaders, members, public representatives, deployees and structures.

READ | Qaanitah Hunter: Forget who Ramaphosa's up against at ANC conference. It's about his running mate

The committee said issues such as a high employment rate, inequality and poverty faced South Africa at a time that the ANC was troubled with weak organisation, internal conflicts, factionalism and individual self-interest.

"The ANC's brand as a servant of the people and leader of society has been severely battered," it added.

The NEC did an in-depth analysis of the municipal elections results and the implications for the party, with input from the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) and the party's national elections team.

Mabe said that although the ANC was the largest party in the country, in terms of popular support and the number of municipalities where it received an outright majority, for the first time since 1994, it garnered less than 50% national support in an election.

Those at the lekgotla recognised that the ANC was going through a period of decay and degeneration.

However, the party said that during its 110 years of existence, it was able to extricate itself from similar situations in the past. 

"We acknowledged that threats to our democratic gains [are] also a result of an era of loss of moral and ethical principles within the broader movement, and that divisions and factions in the ANC may become a threat to our democracy."

The party has laid out plans to build a social compact to address unemployment and poverty and improve basic services for all.

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

