The Angry Ones: Volunteer group-turned-independent candidates fix Harrismith themselves

What started as a volunteer group in Harrismith aimed at funding and fixing critical service delivery failures and dilapidated infrastructure in 2018 has turned into a group of independent candidates contesting four wards in the 2021 municipal elections.

The Water Heroes took matters into the own hands, rallying the community for assistance and money to fix water supply, electricity problems and damaged infrastructure.

But their efforts have been stifled by the local government, which has stonewalled them. They hope their election as ward councillors will alleviate the community's plight.

In early 2018, critically low water levels hit residential areas in Harrismith. Households had not received water reliably in months and there was no sign that the local ANC government was working on the issue. Community members became desperate until a few stepped forward. Petrus van Eeden, Samuel Twala and Willy Tshabalala knew how to fix it. It was a simple solution - but they were stonewalled, threatened and overlooked. They did it anyway.

Van Eeden, Twala, Tshabalala, and the rest of what is now known as The Water Heroes raised millions from their communities.

The Water Heroes rallied their neighbours, friends, family and proactive community members to take charge and pay for essential service delivery from their own pockets. Three years later, members of the organisation have put forward their candidacy as independents in the municipal elections, contesting four wards in Harrismith.

As tax-paying citizens, these issues are precisely to what their money should go. But they are fed up and desperate after years of inaction by the local government.

Their rogue antics in 2018 secured water supply for the next year, restored electricity to many areas in Harrismith and potentially increased water quality to these areas. Still, it was the start of a hard and long fight against bureaucracy, red tape and government incompetence.

It's because of the hindrances and liabilities expressed in the local ANC government that Van Eeden, Twala, Metsing Mphakahe and Lekgotla Mokoena chose to put forward their candidacy as independent ward councillors. They hope to alleviate their struggles, break through the red tape and get boots on the ground without the threat of arrest.

According to official sources, ANC-run Maluti-A-Phofung is said to be the worst-performing municipality in South Africa, with 74% of its households classified as poor and only 33% receiving sewerage and sanitation services.

However, official data is a disaster - too poor on which to rely. Not a road in Harrismith is clear of potholes, litter and decaying infrastructure. Some streets are miniature ghost towns - too dilapidated to attract traffic of any kind.

Residents complain about constant water and electricity interruptions, and many areas simply do not receive these services at all. Infrastructure, such as sewerage plants, reservoirs, water purification plants, and rivers, which the local government has neglected and ignored for years, has now been reduced to non-functioning bones – cleared out by thieves for its precious metals.

The Swerage plant here in Maluti-A-Phofung has been absolutely stripped to bones, and in the last 6 months thieves have stolen everything. This is just one example of the degradation in Harrismith. #LGE2021 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/OBG6D9uXBl — Azarrah Karrim (@azarrahk) November 1, 2021

Since 2018, The Water Heroes have tackled water supply, fixed pipes, purification plants and leaks, and even cleaned rivers. They have also tackled litter, pollution, potholes and sanitation in Harrismith out of their own pockets.

Independent candidates of The Water Heroes in Harrismith are showing me how raw sewerage flows into Wilge River which flows down Frankfort causing problems for the water purification plant there. TWH have rallied the community to fund and fix infrastructure like this @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/2Jkj8OLpNy — Azarrah Karrim (@azarrahk) November 1, 2021

"We ended up fixing the water. Then we fixed the purification plant. Then we fixed all the lines to town… and the pipes to the Wilge purification plant. Then we fixed Wilge River," Van Eeden said.

He said:

If we hadn't done that, there would be nothing there now.





"I remember standing there and explaining [to government officials] why we're doing what we're doing...an engineer from the municipality started shouting at me, screaming, even though I had all the information I needed to fix it.

"I remember Uncle Willy [Tshabalala], took me by the arm and pulled me backwards and all these guys from the community who ended up being a part of [The] Water Heroes made a circle around me [to protect me]," Van Eeden recalled.

"They said: 'First of all, you can't speak to him like that. Second of all, we're fixing this pump.'"

This was the pattern the municipality followed from then on - resisting collaboration with community members yet resisting doing the job themselves because of an overabundance of red tape and bureaucracy that stifled any efforts to get things done, according to Van Eeden.

The field in the background has received a fair amount of sewerage flowing into it. It was once a polo field but is now yet another facility neglected and degraded in Maluti-A-Phofung #LGE2021 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/NsnVlUILX6 — Azarrah Karrim (@azarrahk) November 1, 2021

His bullish tactics and disdain for government incompetence and carelessness earned him the nickname "the angry one" in Harrismith communities.

"It's such an atrocity, and the municipality is so protected by law that they can do whatever they want," he said.

He added:

Probably, when they wrote up the laws for the municipalities, nobody fathomed that it could be possible that the municipality could just forget about its people.





"You do damage to a whole generation of people," Van Eeden said. In true farmer fashion, he compared an incompetent government to parasites that suck nutrients from a cow until there is nothing left to give.

According to The Water Heroes' leader Willy Tshabalala, there was plenty of impetus for theme to run as independent candidates.

"The municipality has frustrated us so much," Tshabalala told News24. He explained that after they has spent some time fixing infrastructure with the community's help, members expressed their desire to stand as independent candidates in various wards.

"This would assist us in helping assist the community because then we are in control of some wards, and we can mobilise those wards and change lives in these wards. Then others can learn from us," Tshabalala said.

He added that another reason for running was to enable themselves to alleviate the difficulties they experienced with the local government.

Tshabalala himself has a long history in politics, growing up as a member of Congress of South African Students (Cosas) during apartheid and later becoming involved in the South African Communist Party, the ANC and then being involved in the formation of the EFF. He eventually decided to take a step back from politics to focus on boots-on-the-ground activism.

Tshabalala is confident in The Water Heroes' performance in the elections because the organisation is well-known in the community.

"Now it is up to them whether they want a better life that they can create themselves, or if they want to remain in this problem they find themselves in [with] the ANC," Tshabalala said.

