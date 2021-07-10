'The cameras inside his truck went blank' - controller after truck torched in Free Zuma riots

Riots have left a trail of destruction in KwaZulu-Natal, following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

There were 33 that were set alight and shops were looted.

A controller at a trucking company described how CCTV cameras "went blank" the moment one of the company's trucks was attacked and set alight on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal as riots, following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, continued on Saturday.

Emmanuel Uwadiale, a controller at Skye Logistics based in Edenvale, Gauteng said the company's brand new truck was set alight around 22:00 on Friday.

"I check the [CCTV] cameras [which show the inside of trucks] every 10 minutes. One moment everything was fine and then when I checked again, I saw that the cameras inside his truck went blank. I only saw darkness...there were no pictures, nothing," he told News24.

The N3 Tolls Concession is assessing the extent of damage on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal after supporters of former president Jacob Zuma took to the streets to demand his release. | @GetrudeM https://t.co/iBhlQ2fXp8 — News24 (@News24) July 10, 2021

Uwadiale contacted the truck driver, who told him that he had to run away and leave the truck behind.