'The cash van driver is a hero': Guards flee from attempted Soweto heist after armed robbers open fire

Ntwaagae Seleka
The G4S van parked outside the Dobsonville police station after robbers shot at security guards driving the vehicle.
  • Security guards who were driving a G4S cash van came under fire on Monday morning while on duty near Tshepo Themba Private Hospital in Dobsonville, Soweto.
  • The robbers allegedly shot at the vehicle's tyres to try to force it to stop, however, one of the security guards managed to drive the car to a nearby police station.
  • Witnesses claimed that the robbers were travelling in a minibus taxi and that they continued shooting at the cash van, despite the presence of a police van nearby.

Security guards transporting money in a G4S cash van managed to escape heavily armed robbers on Monday morning who attempted to steal the load they were transporting.

The security guards were on duty near Tshepo Themba Private Hospital in Dobsonville, Soweto, when they came under fire.

The driver and his crew managed to flee from their assailants and drove to the nearby Dobsonville police station.

The cash van could be seen standing outside the main door of the police station, riddled with bullets and with punctured tyres, allegedly shot out by the robbers in an attempt to stop the vehicle from getting away.

Witnesses told News24 that the incident took place after 08:30.

They praised the guards for their bravery in managing to escape the armed robbers. Witnesses claimed that the robbers were travelling in a minibus taxi. 

According to one witness, the robbers chased after the vehicle while firing at it, and later sped off near the police station. 

"I saw a police van behind the cash van driving at a high speed and there was a minibus taxi firing at the cash van. 

An eyewitness said:

Police didn't do anything and instead they fled in a different direction leaving the cash van under siege, which managed to stop outside the police station.

"The cash van driver is a hero, those robbers were going to kill him. He drove his cash van with flat tyres. Those guys meant business because they kept on firing at the van despite the police being nearby. After seeing that the cash van had managed to stop outside the police station, the robbers fled towards the Meadowlands direction," said another eyewitness. 

A helicopter was seen hovering above the crime scene. This is a developing story.

