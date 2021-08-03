The cat is back: Deputy President DD Mabuza expected back from Russia on Wednesday

The recovering DD Mabuza's is said to be doing well and is expected to be back in the country tomorrow.

Mabuza left the country in June to seek medical attention in Russia.

The consultation was a follow-up to previous medical that Mabuza received from Russia.

Deputy President David Mabuza is en route home after more than a month out of the country.

His office said that he was expected back in the country on Wednesday after seeking medical treatment in Russia.

ANC insiders said the deputy president had been in contact with ANC allies, "asking about what is happening in the country".

His absence for over five weeks has caused a storm with opposition parties who have demanded more information about Mabuza's leave of absence.

Mabuza's office has maintained that his duties have not stalled during this time.

"The Office of the Deputy President has been fully operational during this period and we have been busy with programmes that the DP has been delegated with," they said on Tuesday.

Mabuza was initially said to be on leave for two weeks, but ended up being out of the country for over a month.

An ANC NEC member told News24 that they did not know why he had remained in Russia for as long as he did.

"We did not speak about that. When he called, he just wanted to know what was happening in the country and the ANC," the party leader said.

Mabuza's absence was notable amid violent unrest in July that claimed the lives of more than 300 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

What was prompted by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma morphed into an attempted insurrection.

While questions remain about the details of Mabuza's travels abroad, his office insisted that taxpayers did not foot the bill.

"Deputy President is not using state funds for the trip to Russia."

