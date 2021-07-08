'The chickens of corruption will come home to roost' - politicians react to Zuma's arrest

Political parties agree that former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration has reaffirmed the nation's rule of law.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Zuma's arrest should serve as a warning for the architects of state capture.

The ANC and IFP have called on Zuma's supporters to remain calm.

South Africa's political rivals are all in agreement that former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration for contempt of court has reaffirmed the nation's rule of law.

In a night of high drama, Zuma surrendered himself to police less than an hour before midnight on Wednesday.

He spent his first night at Estcourt prison after leaving his Nkandla household after 23:15 in a VIP vehicle, following the Constitutional Court's imposition of a 15-month sentence for his failure to continue giving evidence before the Zondo Commission.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Zuma's decision to abide by the incarceration order was a brave and hard one to make.

"We wish him well," Mabe said.

"Without doubt, this is a difficult period in the movement, and we call upon our members to remain calm. The ANC has always restated its unequivocal commitment to and defence of the Constitution, in particular the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, amongst the founding principles and values of South Africa."

DA leader John Steenhuisen described Zuma's arrest as an important victory for the rule of law.

"[It] sends a message to all those who have aligned themselves with the Zuma faction and who have become emboldened by his dismissive attitude, that the law cannot be mocked and challenged with impunity. If the leader can go to prison, then so can anyone. Last night was a warning flare for the architects of state capture and the handmaidens of Zuma," he said.

Steenhuisen added that the 15-month sentence was merely the tip of the iceberg, and referred to other court matters in which Zuma found himself embroiled.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa commended Zuma for complying with the law and "playing to the theatrics".

"Fortunately, for South Africa, the Zondo Commission is being taken seriously, and Zuma's arrest should send shivers down the spines of those in Cabinet and government, who have not walked the straight and narrow. The chickens of corruption will come home to roost," he said.

Holomisa also said it could not be denied that during Zuma's tenure, the looting of state resources became a free-for-all.

The IFP reiterated its call for Zuma to respect the court's ruling, the rule of law, and allow justice to take its course.

"The IFP further reiterates its call for calm and restraint in respect of groups of persons supporting former president Zuma [who] may wish to hold gatherings, as well as for compliance with all Covid-19 regulations," it said.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said it became clear to Zuma that he had lost all his political power.



"The question now is whether he will serve his sentence as a normal inmate like others or if he will use any medical condition for him to be kept at the hospital section. Mr Zuma handing himself over is a clear victory for the police and the justice system of SA. It, however, does not mean that those who contravened Covid-19 regulations during their gatherings at Zuma's Nkandla home should be let off the hook," he added.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to outline "correctional services" processes involving Zuma.

