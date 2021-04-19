1h ago

'The commission will not be intimidated' - Zondo after office burglary, shot fired through window

Jan Gerber
  • The state capture inquiry will not be intimidated, said its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
  • Last week, a shot was fired through the window of an office of the commission.
  • On Sunday, a break-in was discovered at the commission's offices and a computer was stolen.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture will not be intimidated into not doing its job.

This came after a shot was fired through the window of an office of the commission last week, and a break-in at the commission over the weekend when a computer was stolen.

At the start of Monday's proceedings, Zondo, who chairs the commission, referred to the two incidents, saying it was "cause for concern".

He said law enforcement agencies were investigating the incidents.

"I don't know whether it is ordinary criminality or something else," Zondo said.

He said: 

I just want to say if anybody is trying to intimidate the commission into not doing its job properly, they must know the commission will not be intimidated.

He lauded the dedication of the commission's staff.

"I certainly will not be intimidated into not finishing the job."

Zondo said the shot fired through the office window must have happened in the evening. He said a bullet was found in the office.

The break-in at the commission's office in Parktown, Johannesburg, was discovered on Sunday morning, News24 reported earlier.

The commission was established by corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma in early 2018, shortly before he left office.

It has since laid bare scores of alleged corrupt activities involving companies and businesspeople, officials and active and retired politicians from the governing ANC.

Reorganised oversight

On Monday morning, the commission continued to examine Parliament's oversight function, with National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise answering questions from evidence leader, advocate Alec Freund SC.

She said no committee has an excuse for not asking pointed questions, calling witnesses and summoning people.

She said:

It is a pity we had to wake up when the allegations of state capture emerged.

She said Parliament had reorganised its oversight role after the allegations of state capture first emerged.

Modise was the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at that time and became the speaker of the National Assembly after the 2019 elections. Her successor as NCOP chair, Amos Masondo, will testify after her.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe will complete his testimony, which started last week, on Monday afternoon.

