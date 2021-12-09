'The continent is ready to deal with its own conflicts' - Mabuza tells Parliament

David Mabuza says Africans must help themselves before asking the rest of the world for assistance.

He called on African leaders to collaborate, in order to find solutions to the continent's problems.

Mabuza answered questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He was answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

It was the last question-and-answer session of the NA for 2021.

Mabuza expressed his deep gratitude for the work done by the African Union (AU) and the renewed cooperation between African leaders.

"We are a continent ourselves. We have our own structures on the continent. Before we can think of other people to help us, we must help ourselves.

"The continent is ready to deal with its own conflicts - and, yes, we have problems in Ethiopia, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but we leave it to the AU to deal with the problem.

"I am proud to say that we have chaired the AU in the time of Covid-19. We set up structures that are dealing with the pandemic, and they are effective," Mabuza said.

He was responding to ANC MP Albert Mammoga Seabi's question on the government's efforts to maintain peace and stability in Mozambique.



Furthermore, Mabuza told MPs that Africans should believe in themselves and improve their "capacity on a day-to-day basis".

He said:

We cannot always try and think other people can help us. We must develop our own capacities. I am happy to see more leaders on the continent coming together. For the AU to succeed, we must respect the structures it has put in place. If we don't respect them, no one will respect them. Otherwise, we can call it a day as the continent.

Mabuza also referenced President Cyril Ramaphosa's week-long trip to West Africa, where he visited Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.

"I am very happy that, as a country, we are willing to work together with our African countries. The message that I have heard from the president is that Africa must develop its pharmaceutical capacity, develop its own vaccines. It's a project that we will realise in our lifetime."

According to Mabuza, most of the problems on the continent are caused by tribalism.

"It is something we need to defeat. At times, I see some elements of tribalism in our own country. We have long defeated that, and we are a symbol of inspiration to the continent. We are still found wanting on racism," he said.

On the budget cuts to the SA National Defence Force - a key force in maintaining peace in southern Africa, Mabuza said: "We need to cut our coat according to our size. Our children must go to school - but, still, we need to honour our obligation in the region and the continent."