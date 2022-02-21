13m ago

add bookmark

The costs of moving sittings out of Parliament still to be determined

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parliament in Cape Town on 3 January 2022 in Cape Town.
Parliament in Cape Town on 3 January 2022 in Cape Town.
(Images by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • Parliament has denied it will cost R1 million per day to hold parliamentary sittings outside Parliament.
  • It says a cost determination has not yet been made after it met with the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.
  • Wednesday's budget will be held at the Good Hope Chamber, but it does not have room for all 400 MPs.

There has not been a cost-determination yet on hosting sittings of the National Assembly at an alternative venue, Parliament has said in a statement.

This after the Sunday Times reported each sitting could cost close to R1 million if hosted by the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC).

The Nation Assembly Chamber and surrounding offices were razed in a fire on 2 January, necessitating a different venue for the National Assembly's plenary meetings.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Budget in the Good Hope Chamber on the parliamentary precinct, and it will be used in the meantime for sittings. But this venue cannot accommodate the 400 MPs.

Parliament's spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said in a statement it had noted "with concern speculation by the Sunday Times".

"Last week, Parliament hosted a joint sitting of its two Houses to deliver the State of the Nation Address at the temporary precincts - the Cape Town City Hall.

Mothapo's statement read:

While a decision was taken for the sitting of the National Assembly to be hosted at the Good Hope Chamber, one of the buildings in the regular precincts of Parliament unaffected by the fire, Parliament is currently exploring a longer-term, affordable and feasible alternative with adequate capacity to accommodate all members of the House physically.

"In this regard, the CTICC is one of the options being explored, and engagements are taking place with its management. Parliament will, as per agreement at the Friday meeting with the CTICC, provide the company with a comprehensive list of needs and requirements to determine the cost ([quotation)] of hosting the Assembly business at the venue."

Parliament dismissed the reported daily costs as "unfortunate speculation and misleading".

"The guesswork has no factual basis as no costs have yet been determined, either for the CTICC or other venues, Parliament is considering.

READ | Parliament fire: De Lille appoints independent specialist engineering team to assess the damage

"In the interest of openness and transparency, Parliament will inform the public about the costs of holding sittings at any alternative venue that would be decided once such prices are determined. As we said before, whatever venue Parliament will opt for must be financially sensible, feasible and strengthen Parliament's ability to fulfill its constitutional functions."

At its meeting last Thursday, the National Assembly Programming Committee's acting secretary of Parliament, Baby Tyawa, said Parliament would meet with the CTICC the following day. A meeting with Cape Town City Hall is also envisaged.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament would likely "incur huge costs" if it moved out of Good Hope Chamber to enable all MPs to attend physical sessions.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentnosiviwe mapisa-nqakulafirepolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
13% - 838 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 1613 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 4073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.62
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,899.17
+0.1%
Silver
23.89
-0.2%
Palladium
2,379.50
+1.3%
Platinum
1,076.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
68,877
-1.1%
All Share
75,529
-1.1%
Resource 10
79,079
-0.2%
Industrial 25
89,458
-2.2%
Financial 15
16,003
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo