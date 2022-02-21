The costs of moving sittings out of Parliament still to be determined

Parliament has denied it will cost R1 million per day to hold parliamentary sittings outside Parliament.

It says a cost determination has not yet been made after it met with the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.

Wednesday's budget will be held at the Good Hope Chamber, but it does not have room for all 400 MPs.

There has not been a cost-determination yet on hosting sittings of the National Assembly at an alternative venue, Parliament has said in a statement.

This after the Sunday Times reported each sitting could cost close to R1 million if hosted by the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC).

The Nation Assembly Chamber and surrounding offices were razed in a fire on 2 January, necessitating a different venue for the National Assembly's plenary meetings.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Budget in the Good Hope Chamber on the parliamentary precinct, and it will be used in the meantime for sittings. But this venue cannot accommodate the 400 MPs.

Parliament's spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said in a statement it had noted "with concern speculation by the Sunday Times".

"Last week, Parliament hosted a joint sitting of its two Houses to deliver the State of the Nation Address at the temporary precincts - the Cape Town City Hall.

Mothapo's statement read:

While a decision was taken for the sitting of the National Assembly to be hosted at the Good Hope Chamber, one of the buildings in the regular precincts of Parliament unaffected by the fire, Parliament is currently exploring a longer-term, affordable and feasible alternative with adequate capacity to accommodate all members of the House physically.

"In this regard, the CTICC is one of the options being explored, and engagements are taking place with its management. Parliament will, as per agreement at the Friday meeting with the CTICC, provide the company with a comprehensive list of needs and requirements to determine the cost ([quotation)] of hosting the Assembly business at the venue."

Parliament dismissed the reported daily costs as "unfortunate speculation and misleading".

"The guesswork has no factual basis as no costs have yet been determined, either for the CTICC or other venues, Parliament is considering.

READ | Parliament fire: De Lille appoints independent specialist engineering team to assess the damage

"In the interest of openness and transparency, Parliament will inform the public about the costs of holding sittings at any alternative venue that would be decided once such prices are determined. As we said before, whatever venue Parliament will opt for must be financially sensible, feasible and strengthen Parliament's ability to fulfill its constitutional functions."

At its meeting last Thursday, the National Assembly Programming Committee's acting secretary of Parliament, Baby Tyawa, said Parliament would meet with the CTICC the following day. A meeting with Cape Town City Hall is also envisaged.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament would likely "incur huge costs" if it moved out of Good Hope Chamber to enable all MPs to attend physical sessions.





