59m ago

add bookmark

'The country was burning': SANDF chief relives getting the call for deployment for July's unrest

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SANDF soldiers and South African Police Service officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto.
SANDF soldiers and South African Police Service officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto.
LUCA SOLA / AFP
  • General Rudzani Maphwanya told the SAHRC hearing into the unrest, which caused destruction and led to widespread looting in July last year, that the military was roped in to defend and protect the people of the country.
  • He said not more than 22 500 soldiers were deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.  
  • Maphwanya said the defence force will never give soldiers rubber bullets.

The chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that the army was deployed last July as the country was burning and that the riots were unprecedented.

General Rudzani Maphwanya on Tuesday night told the SAHRC hearing into the unrest, which caused destruction and led to widespread looting in July last year, that the military was roped in to defend and protect the people of the country.

More than 300 people died and the damage to the economy was estimated at R50 billion.

Maphwanya said the "call came in" on the evening of 11 July 2021 and the first boots were on the ground the following day.

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest - but executive also to blame, report finds

"The request was for the defence force to look after key points to release the SA Police Service (SAPS) to deal with the unrest.

"You will think it is unfair [of me] not to make a pronouncement. The country was burning, and that is why we were brought in. How, why, the answer is blowing in the wind.

"Those who are responsible for that are supposed to be invisible, the intelligence fraternity operates in that way.

"Let those who are supposed to provide the answer, provide the answer; the defence force is combat ready to fight and defend the country," Maphwanya told the commission.

He said not more than 22 500 soldiers were deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.  

Maphwanya said the deployment of the defence force was not to "go out and scare" but to protect and defend.

"We took our assets, brought them to both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. We brought [those] assets first as a deterrent to ensure people feel safe and they are ensured and the unrest come to an end."

GRAPHIC | #UnrestSA: Counting the cost of rioting and looting

He told the commission that the defence force was initially only supposed to be deployed for a month, but the SA Police Service requested a further three months.

He said it was also open for extension if the situation had not calmed down.

Evidence leaders pressed Maphwanya on the possibility of defence force members carrying rubber bullets as minimum force, but he said that would "never happen".

READ | Nearly R120 million in cash looted from ATMs and banks during unrest

"We go there to defend and protect and during the process of defend and protect should there be anybody who undermines the Constitution and challenge the rule of law in a way that it threatens the democracy... we don't encourage people to fire warning shots.

"When you have now declared that this person is a threat to the state and is threatening democracy then that person is qualified as the enemy and enemies are treated as enemies.

"The enemy must know that the SANDF will never carry rubber bullets. We are not going to give soldiers rubber bullets; they are trained to fight war. The SANDF will never be issued with rubber bullets, the SANDF has never been created to be against our people," he said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcsandfunrestcrime
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 2997 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 4882 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,925.73
-1.0%
Silver
25.04
-1.3%
Palladium
2,601.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,058.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
71,162
+0.8%
All Share
77,644
+0.7%
Resource 10
88,550
+1.9%
Industrial 25
85,947
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,089
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo